The claim of the UASD medical students

A group of students finishing their medical degree at the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD) demands that he be allowed to carry out the exams specials that give way to rotating internship. About 80 students are waiting for the exam.

According to the student representative, Rosanny Duarte Fabian, the rotating internship will start in March of this year, which indicates that, if they do not take the exam, they would have to wait until September.

They ensure that the exam is a right granted by the center in its organic statutes of the university, “So it would be unfair to spend a whole semester with one or two subjects doing nothing.”

“It is spending eight months that we would be practically in nothing, with one or two subjects”Rosanny Duarte FabianRepresentative of medical students “

They complain that at the center’s medical school, the director, Roció Caridad, has denied them the right to take the exam “without justifiable cause.”

“What they tell us is that the exams They are not being given virtually, because due to the pandemic the university is giving us virtual classes,” Duarte said.

He stated that the “excuses” exposed by Rocío Caridad are not a reasonable cause, since in the midst of the pandemic they have been receiving their virtual classes and that they have also had to go to hospitals in person.

“Last year we lasted six months of service in hospitals (in the pre-internship), where the university has not even given us a mask so as not to get COVID-19, putting ourselves and our families at risk,” he said. .

They clarify that if the situation is not resolved as soon as possible, they will present themselves as a protest to the rector of the university, Emma Polanco.

On January 13, the students sent a letter explaining the situation, addressed to the teaching vice-rector, Alejandro Ozuna Morla; the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Rosel Fernández, and the director of the medical school, Rocío Caridad, “and we still haven’t received any answers.”

Letter sent to the teaching vice-chancellor, to the dean of the health sciences faculty and to the director of the medical school.