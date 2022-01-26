The ‘Climate Girl’, Yanet García, shows off her sensual lingerie in a fun dance

TO Yanet Garcia He is recognized for his participation in the ‘Hoy’ program, where he gave the weather forecast for that same day and what was coming meteorologically. In this sense, she also positioned herself on social networks with her content where she shows her sexy figure, her personality and other attributes. On this occasion, García surprised her followers by wearing a sensual lingerie suit that was accompanied by black transparency and lace details, where she received several positive comments from her fans.

At home, she was able to show her attributes and part of her curves where she left more than one in love with her sensual steps. However, it was also a preview of what her content will be on her OnlyFans channel, where she has been a part since May 2021. Each publication of Yanet García has more than 200 thousand likes where she also receives a bombardment of comments from her subscribers who enjoy the images and videos that the television star publishes on their digital platforms.

In another of her publications, she appears with some threads hanging from her hips where she accentuates part of her buttocks but also shows off part of her blonde hair that she always keeps neat. “In love with my hair”, she expressed in her latest posts where she also promoted her hairdressers and stylists.

According to the international media, Yanet García has revolutionized social networks with her hot photos and they have shown the five most famous photographs that the artist has published. In addition, he always shows his accessories that are also highly commented on by his detractors.

On her last trip to New York City, the “weather girl” showed herself in a totally black look where it was obvious that it was to keep warm from the cold in the area, but what surprised Internet users the most was her expensive Yves Saint Lauren bag that she accompanied with her outfit.

Posing in different parts of the city ‘that never sleeps’, she wore her bag in a very natural way. To this, the debate on how much the accessory cost was opened and many of his followers indicated that it was 58 thousand 852 Mexican pesos.