The Couple Who Made $120,000 In 6 Hours With NFTs From Ducklings

“Our lives changed overnight,” says Thorne Melcher, a young software engineer who lost her job to the pandemic and nearly lost her home.

Melcher and his girlfriend, Mandy Musselwhite, had a shared account that was less than $1 and they both owed $35,587 in back mortgage payments. Had it not been for a last-minute check, they were expected to appear in court on Friday.

The girls own a house on the outskirts of Atlanta. In 2019, they spent most of their savings to pay for the property, valued at $300,000, which includes a farm where they raise ducks and geese.

It is said that under pressure the best ideas emerge. It was at this difficult moment that Musselwhite, a 25-year-old plastic artist, thought of exploiting her full potential in the universe of non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Inspiration came from ducks

“I knew we had to think of something,” he told CNBC Make It. “We did not want to lose this property. We love being here. The animals love being here.”

The pair used their art and programming skills to create Dastardly Ducks, a collection of 10,000 NFTs of code-generated duck drawings with unique combinations of over 100 different traits.

Initially, the plan was to raise any amount of money that would help them save their house, but the idea was a resounding success. They launched the project on Wednesday and the NFTs sold out in less than six hours – they made almost $120,000.

“We saved our farm by selling cartoon ducks. It was like a dream,” says Melcher, 33. “They started to sell out very quickly. I couldn’t sleep until they all left.”

Ultimately, Musselwhite was able to deliver a check for $40,000 and managed to buy a little more time.

How they found the world of NFTs

The girls not only couldn’t pay their bills, they could barely buy food. At the beginning of the project, they also did not have the funds to implement the collection’s smart contract.

Smart contracts review CNBC, are collections of code that form a set of instructions on the blockchain and are crucial to powering NFTs.

Every Ethereum transaction requires computational power to complete, so users are charged a fee to execute their transactions. Transactions involving smart contracts, such as NFTs, require more power and tend to have higher fees.

Fortunately, a friend offered to cover the fee for Dastardly Ducks. “We were really broke,” says Melcher. “And then hours later, we had more money than we ever had.”

As a software engineer, Melcher was able to quickly learn Solidity, a programming language for developing smart contracts, while Musselwhite focused on designing each Dastardly Duck.

“It was the perfect fusion of our talents,” he said.

Melcher coded the smart contract for batch minting. That made it possible for buyers to purchase and mint a pack of 12 Dastardly Ducks, which uses less energy than making them one at a time.

Minting an NFT is the process of converting an asset into a token and allows NFT owners to prove they own the asset and be able to sell it if they wish.

The collection was affordable, which also increased the interest of buyers. At the time of launch, each Dastardly Duck was around $15 and a pack of 12 was $120.

“Now I have so many people who suddenly want to work with me as a Solidity programmer. And there are also people who are interested in working with Mandy as an artist,” Melcher said.

While any owner of Dastardly Duck can use their ducks in their own content, Melcher and Musselwhite own the rights to the collection’s name and style. The pair hope to continue the brand and work on new NFT projects.

They will also continue to earn royalties on secondary sales. The volume traded on OpenSea is currently around $6,354 USD in total.

