The definitive iPhone trick that you did not know and with which you will be speechless

Manzana launched its latest terminal in Spain last September. Since then, thousands of users have bought the new phone from one of the best-known brands on the market at a modest price of 809 euros, the most basic model (Iphone mini) up to 1,259 euros (iPhone 13 Pro Max).

But many of its users do not know some of the functionalities that these terminals have. For this reason, from here we are going to tell you something that very few know: the back of the terminal is not only that, but it has different functionalities.

From the settings screen, within the configuration, we will find the option ‘Accessibility‘. Once there, the physical and motor functionalities that the iPhone has will open up to us. Of course, as long as you have IOS 14 or later.

iPhone functionality

Within ‘Touch’, you will be able to see all the options your phone has. The last of all ‘Play back’ will be the one with which we will activate our back. We have two options: two or three touches.

When we get there we can choose what we want our terminal to do with two or three touches. The options are many, although the most selected by users is the ‘Screen Capture’.

iPhone functionality

You can buy the iPhone 13 Mini on sale at Amazon for €759, saving €50.

