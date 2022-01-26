the digital dollar is “inevitable” and stablecoins will grow

Key facts: For Bank of America, stablecoins will enter a period of increased adoption.

The document published by the Fed does not establish a position on whether or not the US will adopt CBDCs.

The Fed recently published a document on the potential challenges and opportunities offered by digital means of payment and the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). After that, Bank of America commented that, for the United States, the arrival of the digital dollar is simply “inevitable”.

The comment, on behalf of the entity, was issued this Monday, January 24, by Alkes Shah and Andrew Moss, who are part of the Bank of America cryptocurrency research team, and published by the Bloomberg news portal.

According to Bank of America, the United States is likely to have its own cryptocurrency or CBDC between 2025 and 2030. It could lag a bit behind other world powers that are already moving forward with regulating their own CBDCs, such as China. For the bank, CBDCs are “an inevitable evolution” within the economy of a State.

In addition to this, due to the waiting time while the implementation of a CBDC for the digital dollar progresses, Bank of America considers that stablecoins issued by private entities may have strong growth within the United States. At this point, CriptoNoticias has already reported how several banking entities in the country could be preparing to launch their own stablecoin.

The current Secretary of the Treasury of the United States has received demands for the regulation of stablecoins. Source: Kevin Dietsch/EFE

However, the growth of this type of stablecoin can be hampered by regulations. In December 2020, a bill was learned that could ban all stablecoin within US territory, except for those issued by federal banks. However, throughout 2021, there were several movements that pushed for improvements in regulations instead of prohibiting its use within the country.

It should be noted that Bank of America’s position is direct on CBDCs and stablecoins. In the case of bitcoin (BTC), in a document published in March 2021, the bank described this cryptocurrency as “impractical and volatile.”

China bans bitcoin to launch its CBDC, and the United States?

For the launch of the digital yuan, the name of China’s CBDC, the Asian country applied a quite aggressive strategy ban all use of bitcoin within the country; from the persecution of miners, under the allegation of environmental protection, to outlawing all transactions with bitcoin in the country. Can the United States follow the same path?

The Fed document, as reported by CriptoNoticias, does not show a closed position regarding the use of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies within the United States, but rather the impact that the use of CBDCs could have. To this we must add that the current director of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, has declared that the United States does not intend to ban bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

However, although a prohibition position has not been seen within the authorities, the lack of clear regulations leaves companies in the cryptocurrency industry in legal limbo.

Due to this, there have been several attempts by different companies to pressure in the corresponding areas in order to define the regulatory framework for bitcoin and crypto assets in the United States.