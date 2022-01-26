The dollar in Cuba reaches 100 pesos and continues to rise

The dollar in the Cuban informal market reached 100 Cuban pesos on Tuesdayaccording to the exchange rate published by the independent media The touchan increase of three pesos compared to the last figure reported.

According to the daily evaluation of the price of the two most used currencies on the Island, the euro has already reached 105 pesos and the MLC (Freely Convertible Currency), the virtual currency that the Government accepts in military stores that sell products in foreign currency, reached 97 pesos.

These figuresalthough they are, according to The touch“reference values ​​calculated from the median of the numbers written in advertisements for the purchase and sale of currencies” on social networks and classified sites, and merely express the wishes of the actors of the informal market, They indicate the panorama of the current Cuban economy, where in addition to the economic crisis and the shortage of all kinds of products, uncontrolled inflation takes shape.

Hence, just by reviewing the Cuban social networks where currencies are bought and sold, it is easy to see that dollar offers generally reach 105, 110, 120 and even 160 pesos for each unit of US currency.

Given the claims of Cubans, who suffer from the increase in almost all prices in the informal market every time the value of the dollar fluctuateswhich is the dominant currency in these transactions, this week the Government ruled out that it intended to free the sale of that currency to people who travel abroad.

One of the last official measures that affected the value of the Cuban peso was precisely the prohibition of the sale of dollars at airports.the only place where the State offered this service for official exchange (1×24) until the middle of last year for those traveling abroad.

In response, a petition on the platform Change.org demands the closure of stores in MLCthe best supplied in the country’s commercial network.

In the petition, Cubans inside and outside of Cuba demand that the Government “immediately close the stores in dollars or MLC, a currency that is not produced within the country; and the replenishment of all the stores in CUP or Cuban pesos, the currency with which the State pays its workers”.

Faced with the new value of the dollar, Internet users once again expressed their discomfort. “Gentleman, don’t buy more dollars at those prices, don’t fill the pockets of swindlers anymore. If we are not going to continue in the same, “Ivis Oliva Rangel commented in a publication of the Facebook group “Buying and selling dollars”.

But Yoel Pérez Ruiz replied: “We are all resellers. Nobody here produces what they sell. We are forced to invent to live. We cannot have a normal life and live on your salary. We are the only ones in the world who go to other countries, including ‘the poorest’, to look for goods to sell here. We are not resellers, we are fighters with our hands tied.”

Juanito Pérez went further: “What we have to do is stop buying in MLC stores at those prices, with more than 300% commercial tax applied by the regime, nor the cars at 3,000%, so as not to continue filling the pockets of the swindling mafia that governs us and who are in the mansions of Miramar, Siboney, El Laguito, Kholy and Nuevo Vedado. Those are some scammers!”

For his part, Yordy Dorta, who said he was a minibus driver, pointed out: “I drive a gazelle and they sell me expensive parts because they say that dollars buy them expensive. When at night one charges expensive, do not protest. this is a chain“.

“People give tremendous batting when at night you ask for 30 or 50 pesos and then they sell the dollars shot up. And whoever buys pieces in Russia buys expensive dollars and, therefore, sells us everything expensive,” he concluded.

At the beginning of this year the Bloomberg companyspecialized in financial matters, described the Cuban peso as the most depreciated currency in the world in the period between January 1, 2021 and January 5, 2022.

According to the comparative graph of the 15 most depreciated currencies on the planet, the Cuban has a 95.83% depreciation, much more than the Libyan dinar, which with 70.94% follows it in ascending order.

The period analyzed by Bloomberg is precisely that of application in Cuba of the Ordering Taskone of whose purposes, according to the authorities, would be to revalue the role of the Cuban peso.

However, the maelstrom of economic measures that involved monetary and exchange rate unification, the increase in the wage bill, the fiscal deficit, and planned inflation, among others, were an announced economic failure that instead of improving the lives of Cubans has plunged them into worse privations.