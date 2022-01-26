The DR continues with the risk of a possible strong earthquake

The earthquakes that have been registered in Haitithat of last Sunday of 5.3 and that of August 2021 of magnitude 7.2 degrees, do not aggravate the situation of Dominican Republicwhich is warned that at “any moment” a strong earthquake.

The warning is made by the director of the National Seismology Center of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo, Ramón Delanoy, who explained to Diario Libre that important tremors are frequent in the neighboring country because the area where the last earthquake was recorded is still year is unstable.

He said that after noon on Monday there had already been 15 aftershocks from Sunday’s earthquake.

“That (the earthquakes from Haiti) does not aggravate the Dominican situation, we continue in the same conditions that it could happen at any time (a earthquake), what the population must do is be prepared and know what to do when it happens and afterwards,” said Delanoy.

Today two people were reported dead in the neighboring nation due to the 5.3 tremor, which occurred in Anse-a-Veau, about 194.9 km from Jimaní. August 2021 occurred near the commune of Petit-Trou-de Nippes, located in the aforementioned province.

In that region of Haiti telluric movements of 4 and 4.5 degrees are constant, says Delanoy.

He argued that the same thing has happened in Puerto Rico, that important tremors continue to be recorded after the one that occurred in 2020, of 6.4.

“Dominican Republic is compelled that at any moment a strong earthquake since we have faults that are active”, he insisted.

“The Dominican Republic is compelled to have a strong earthquake at any moment since we have faults that are active”Ramon DelanoyDirector of the National Center of Seismology of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo“

He said that in Dominican Republic there are 14 big faults and many small ones and that the earthquakes of magnitude occur in the first.

In a telephone interview, the director of Seismology affirms that there are a series of tremors in the southwestern part that are from the same fault, Enriquillo-Plantain Garden, near La Descubierta.

The Enriquillo-Plantain Garden fault is located in the south of the island of Hispaniola, and extends through both countries to Jamaica.

Delanoy explained that last year’s 7.2 earthquake did not cause as much damage in HaitiContrary to the one 10 years ago, because it happened in a sparsely populated area, whose buildings are basically made of wood.

The earthquake of August 2021 left a balance of more than 2,200 dead and 300 missing.

The one of January 2010, of magnitude 7.0, devastated the neighboring country and caused more than 300 thousand dead and the same number of woundedaggravating the economic situation of that nation, from which it has not yet recovered.