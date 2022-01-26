The fall of Alfredo Adame with narration from Box Azteca that went viral

After their street fight, users on social networks shared a video with the narration of a superimposed boxing match (Video: @futaztecapostin / Twitter)

Alfredo Adame went viral again this January 25 after a street fight with two people in the Mexico Citywho in the midst of the struggles managed to knock down the television personality up to twice, an act that caused a stir on social networks and that provoked all kinds of criticism and ridicule.

One of the last to become popular was an edition shared by the Twitter account of @futaztecapostinspecialized in remembering different moments of the television station and that has more than 35 thousand followers, for which the video in which one of the falls of adame during the brawl is narrated with an audio of Aztec Box.

It is possible to identify that the chronicle is of a fight by the Mexican boxer Juan Manuel Marquezin which the peak moment occurs when Alfredo Adame is knocked down and repeated up to three times to better embellish the audio.

(Photo: Twitter screenshot/@VideosVirales69)

The edition quickly became very popular and has generated More than 10,000 “I like” in the social network of Twitterfor which they were replicated with different memes and ridicule towards the aspiring politician in Mexico.

Adame has not responded to this video; however, he did offer a few words about the moments he experienced during this Tuesday afternoon, since He even claimed to have suffered theft of his belongings.although the reason why the fight started is still unknown.

According to the journalist and correspondent for Univision Agnes Moreno, Alfredo reported that it all started when a small collision occurred between the vehicle in which the woman and a man were traveling.who did not stop insulting to the presenter.

The controversial actor struggled with a woman claiming her cell phone (Videos: Twitter @MxCapitalino / @VideosVirales69)

Who did not miss the opportunity to make fun of Adame was Carlos Trejothe specialist in paranormal phenomena with whom he shares a popular enmity and who nicknamed him as panda bear through their social networks.

“Perate, that is, panda bear, don’t play, that is, be your bombshell quiña quiña. How funny! If it weren’t for these and the fortnightly days, I don’t know what I would do”

In the video, the self-proclaimed Ghostbusters explained that he was at the gym when people started sending him the recording of the fight of Adameafter summarizing the event and showing his indignation at the actor’s presence on television, he burst out laughing to ridicule his rival for the blows he received.

Carlos Trejo also said he was upset because despite his attitude, Alfredo Adame is still considered for various television shows: “It is not possible that they continue to give him air and continue to invite him to programs, the only thing that those producers are promoting is give life to this patient who has only been attacking women”he mentioned in his video.

Carlos Trejo made fun of Alfredo Adame and even called him “panda bear” (Video: Intagram/@ct_caza)

It is not the first problem that the actor faces this year, a few days ago the entertainment journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante assured that Alfredo has to go every fortnight to the Secretary of National Defense to sign to keep his conditional freedom.

The communicator assured that this measure was taken since he was allegedly accused of using improper weapons, that is, that he had committed the crime of possession of weapons for the exclusive use of the Army, Navy or Air Force.

the protagonist of beyond the bridge denied what Infante said, argued yes carries “high power” weapons, but that they all have their proper registration. He added that he frequently attends shooting centers and clubs, so he does not have any such legal problems.

KEEP READING:

Alfredo Adame reappeared after a street fight and said he was the victim of robbery

Alfredo Adame: videos, photos and memes of the fight he had with a woman in the middle of the street in Mexico

Alfredo Adame responded to the charges for possession of weapons and clarified his legal situation