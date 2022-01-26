The Giants are reinforced with Canó, Núñez and a lot of pitching for the Caribbean Series

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Cibao Giants announced this afternoon the list of reinforcements that will accompany them to the Caribbean series, which will be held in Santo Domingo from January 28.

The bet of the Dominican champion team in the reinforcements was pitching. The men added are the following: Yuniesky Maya, Lisalberto Bonilla and Albert Abreu, as starting pitchers.

Relievers will be Luis Felipe Castillo, Jhan Marínez, Frank Garcés and Fernando Abad.

As for the offense, the team that will represent the Dominican Republic will have the services of second baseman and designated hitter Robinson Canó and fellow infielder Gustavo Núñez, both from Estrellas Orientales.

The complete roster of the Dominican team will be as follows:

openers: Tyler Alexander, Raúl Valdés, Yunesky Maya, Lisalverto Bonilla and Albert Abreu. relief pitching It will be made up of: Reymín Guadán, Fernando Abad, Frank Garcés, Juan Minaya, Huscar Brazobán, Jenrry Mejía, Luis Felipe Castillo, Jhan Marínez, Gabriel Ynoa, Luis Santos and Ryan Kussmaul.

catchers: Carlos Paulino, Webster Rivas, Wilin Rosario.

infield players: Juan Francisco, Henry Urrutia, Ronald Guzmán, Robinson Canó, Richard Ureña, Hanser Alberto, Gustavo Núñez, Kelvin Gutiérrez.

The gardeners: Marcell Ozuna, José Sirí, Moisés Sierra, Melky Mesa, Jordany Valdespín. As an extra player will be Edwin Espinal.