The IMF Calls Again for an End to Crypto By Investing.com

By Marco Oehrl

Investing.com – , and Solana manage to extend their rally this Wednesday. is up 4.40% at $37.668, while Ether is up 4.41% at $2,489 and up 6.02% at $96.09.

Bitcoin: The IMF calls for the suppression of BTC as a means of payment

In September of last year, El Salvador introduced Bitcoin as legal tender. Some experts suppose that there are other Latin American countries in particular that could follow this example.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not want to sit idly by and asked El Salvador on Tuesday to stop using Bitcoin as legal tender. The reasoning is as follows:

“Cryptocurrencies pose risks to financial and market integrity, as well as financial stability and consumer protection.”

President Nayib Bukele responded as usual with a tweet.

Ethereum: Developers launch the Ether messenger

The development team of blockchain explorer Etherscan has released the beta version of the Blockscan Chat messaging platform. This makes it possible to send messages between different wallets, the developers explained:

“To use the chat, you need to connect to an Ethereum wallet such as MetaMask. Message recipients with an Ethereum address will be notified via Block Explorer (although the message is not public on Block Explorer).

“Some already informally refer to the tool as “Ethereum Instant Messenger”.

Solana is still better than all other blockchains

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believes that the recent technical difficulties of the Solana blockchain do not change the fact that the network is still better than any of its peers. He said:

“There is always something to do. And the most important thing is to do that work and keep developing… Solana has almost run out of room for maneuver: the demand for transactions has caught up with the supply. So work continues to increase performance of the system and the efficiency to maintain the demand”.

