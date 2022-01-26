The iPhone 14 could arrive without a SIM card

A new rumor claims that Apple will sell some iPhone 14 models without a SIM card tray.

In the middle of the year 2022, the fact of having to put a plastic card in a device to use it seems quite old-fashioned, especially when it is something that is solved with the eSIM, and Apple could take the definitive step this year. Maybe some iPhone 14 models arrive without a slot for a physical SIM card and Apple definitely bet on the eSIM.

According to Emma Mohr-McClune, Director of Technology Services at GlobalData, it’s only a matter of time before Apple releases an iPhone without a SIM card tray and it is a step that could be taken with the iPhone 14. However, he assures that this could only be an option and that operators will also have the option to sell iPhones with nano SIM.

We don’t think Apple will take the “big bang” approach, ditching existing systems and moving all users to eSIMs, but will launch an eSIM-only variant of its next new model, keeping the eSIM dual SIM slot model. more physical for the mass market and its key operator channel.

eSIM is the future

An eSIM allows any user to buy any service from an operator directly on their device, simply by entering a few keys you will activate the eSIM no need to insert anything into the device. It is something that Apple already does in devices like the iPad or the Apple Watch.

However, this is a service that not available in all countries, so it has not yet been possible to take the final step for its implementation. However, we already know that Apple is usually a pioneer in this type of technology and with the iPhone 14 we could see the first step.

This is the best iPhone 14 concept to date

We already know a lot about the iPhone 14, and this rumor about the removal of the SIM card is not new. The next Apple devices will arrive with important design innovations, and one of them could be the nano SIM card tray removal.

Related topics: iPhone

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!