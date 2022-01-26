The mayor of New York acknowledges that he is facing “a sea of ​​violence” in the city

The mayor of New York, Eric Adams, has acknowledged that the American city is facing a “sea of ​​violence”, after a series of incidents in the suburban and the death of a police officer after being shot.

Likewise, Adams has metaphorized during an interview for the CNN network that “there are many rivers that are feeding that sea”, and has once again focused on the return of plainclothes police officers through the streets of New York.

This unit was dissolved in 2020 amid a series of accusations of alleged abuses of authority and excessive use of force against black and Latino people. However, during the New York mayoral election campaign, Adams already pointed to the restitution of an anti-weapons plainclothes unit, but with a “modernized version.”

“We are going to re-establish an anti-weapons unit where police officers will have a modified version of the police uniform, they will be better trained, we will use camera technologies to film every intervention and I myself will make sure that the right officers are assigned to go after the gangs. dangerous and carrying guns in my city,” Adams said.

In recent days, a New York Police officer has lost his life after being shot, while the death of a woman after being pushed onto the subway tracks has been reported. In addition, a 62-year-old man has been injured for the same reason.

Mayor Adams presented this Monday a plan to expand the staff of the New York Police and through which the police presence on the streets of the city will be increased.

“We will not hand over our city to a violent few (…). This is not just a plan for the future, it is a plan for now,” the mayor said in reference to the aforementioned program.