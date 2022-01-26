The “Montachoques” would be behind Alfredo Adame’s accident. Who are they and how do they operate?

Although it is not an organized gang, it is related to a “modus operandi” used by extortionists.

The name of Alfredo Adame is on everyone’s lips after a shocking clip went viral where he is seen fighting and arguing with a couple on a street in Mexico City.

After the embarrassing incident, the actor and now a political candidate gave his version of the events in which he shows that he was the victim of a type of crime. Since he alleges that he was stripped of his cell phone and a chain.

Unmissable: The controversial cover of British Vogue magazine to “celebrate black beauty” that has caused mixed reactions

I don’t understand why Alfredo Adame is not a plurinominal deputy for MORENA, he perfectly fits the profilepic.twitter.com/HxjtDN0kSY — Grandma Garcia®™ (@rthur_013) January 25, 2022

The way in which the events occurred is very similar to the actions of the so-called “montachoques”, who were first learned of in November 2020 when the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City reported on the repeated complaints of extortions developed from road accidents.

The “modus operandi” is to fake road accidents and then demand a cash payment in exchange for not harming the physical integrity of the victim.

VIDEO: Frida Sofía breaks the silence after leaving prison and made an uncomfortable comment about her family

The Mexican authorities classify them as extortionists and in fact several captures were made. The last one on November 19, 2021, when agents arrested seven people who would have caused a crash and demanded money from a public transport driver.

According to the Public Ministry, the areas in which the presence of this type of criminal has been reported are the Lomas de San Lorenzo neighborhood, Iztapalapa, Tlalpan and Miguel Hidalgo.

At the moment there is no official confirmation that Adame was attacked by “hoists”, however speculations are gaining strength due to the characteristics in which the mishap occurred.