The Packers vs. 49ers and Chiefs vs. Bills break viewership records in NFL Playoffs

The 2022 NFL Playoffs continue to break records, in this case the Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills.

The final stage of NFL Playoffs 2022 It arrives this weekend with the Conference Final duels. But the Divisional Round was arguably the best in a long time, with every game going to the last play, and two record-breaking games.

To start, reported Adam Schefter, a journalist for ESPN, that the four games this weekend had an average of 38.2 million viewers between television and digital media, which resulted in a duplicate total of over 152 million. Those 38.2M are a record in average for the Divisional Round.

However, that was thanks to two matches in particular. The elimination of Aaron Rodgers Y Green Bay Packers in hands of San Francisco 49ers, and one of the best matchups in NFL history between the victorious Kansas City Chiefs from patrick mahomes Y buffalo bills.

Packers-49ers and Chiefs-Bills records

First, the game between Green Bay and San Francisco had 36.9 million viewers and that way it was the most watched television show on Saturday since 1994. The world saw the team with the best record of the season fall.

In the Kansas City – Buffalo, it was averaged 42.7 million viewers (about the end they were 51.69M), being the most in 5 years for a divisional game. The last to overcome it was a Packers vs. 2017 Dallas Cowboys who had 48.5M.