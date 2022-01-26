the pandemic also impacts the well-being of workers

The covid-19 pandemic It doesn’t just impact our immune system. It also has a impact on mental health of people who have been affected by fears Y anxiety before the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus. And in the sixth wave and the numerous infections Due to the omicron variant, in which we have returned to restrictions, the concerns associated with the pandemic have reappeared.

These occur especially in the labor sphereto the point that the concept of “coronophobia” to define it. For many people, returning to the office or work after the Christmas party has become a cause for concern and anxiety. According to data provided by the ifeel platform, anxiety (34%) followed by fatigue/boredom/tiredness (17%) have been the main diagnoses of workers who have resorted to therapies for the care of psychological well-being in the work environment .

Fear of getting infected

“Coronophobia” is affecting the Business to the extent that their workers are affected by their mental health and consequently weighed down your productivity up to work absenteeism. The fear of getting infected of covid causes fear and worry about having to go to a place that we perceive as risky (for example, the workplace). A small group of the population experiences this concern very intensely, experiencing a high level of anxiety about the virus and developing compulsive and exaggerated behaviors to regulate that fear.

According to experts, in recent weeks there has been a considerable increase in sick leave derived from the personal management of the pandemic and anxiety continues to be the main reason for consultation in the workplace. 34% of patients who come to therapy do so with a picture of anxiety, followed by fatigue/boredom/tiredness (17%).

Psychologists have also observed an increase in people who are encouraged to take the step to take care of your psychological well-being with a professional.

Main query topics

Specifically, in the top 5 of the new reasons for query that have appeared during 2021 and continue in 2022 include:

1. I don’t want to go back to the office

2. I am afraid of getting infected in the office

3. Going back to the office makes me anxious

4. The pandemic makes me consider leaving my job

5. I consider a change of life due to the alternative of remote work

As for the patient profilealthough the woman is the most common, 77%, more and more men go to the psychologist to treat their mental problems. The male profile has experienced an increase of 27% in 2021 compared to 2020.

“More and more men are involved in the taking care of your psychological well-being and their reasons for consultation are not so different from those of women. This is very good news both for them and for the companies they work for, which see how a large part of their workforce, which previously remained outside the field of emotional well-being, is now more committed and generates a significant benefit in the work environment. and the productivity of the company”, explains Amir Kaplan, CEO of ifeel, in a statement

In terms of age, the range between 25 and 34 years is the most common, although it should be noted that all age groups have increased significantly in 2021. It is worth highlighting the youngest group, between 18 and 35 years oldheavy users of online resources to take care of emotional well-being and interested in issues related to professional vocation and satisfaction, how to direct their careers or combine them with studies.





