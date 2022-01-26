The physical exercise that Patricia Conde does to have those perfect legs (beyond good genetics)

We have loved Patricia Conde ever since we met her as a reporter on The Casual at the end of the nineties and, a few years later, he ended up making us fall in love with his characteristic humor of a clueless person in I know what you did. Much has happened since then and, even so, it seems that all that time has not passed through the presenter, who At 41, he has an enviable figure and without being a big fan of sports.

Although Patricia has said that she has not always followed a training routine and acknowledges that she was born “with very grateful genetics”, she began to train seriously to recover her figure after the birth of her son Lucas. For it, was thoroughly used with hypopressive exercises, working with a personal trainer.

This is not surprising since hypopressants are widely used in postpartum rehabilitation for the recovery of the pelvic floor. It is a set of postural techniques that cause a decrease in intra-abdominal pressure and a reflex activation of the pelvic floor muscles and the abdominal girdle. They favor the toning of the abdomen, avoiding the bulging belly. and, in addition, they contribute to strengthening the muscles of the perineum, avoiding prolapse and urinary incontinence.





However, to work on his envied kilometer-long legs, so stylized, he has been known to combine gym sessions with world jumping, a discipline in which buttocks, legs and abdomen are worked on a mini trampoline.

In this way, by not stopping jumping, the difficulty is multiplied and cardio and coordination, balance and strength exercises are performed at the same time. Another benefit, in addition to being enjoyable because it is done to the rhythm of the music, is that no impact and poses little risk to the joints.

Also, her personal trainer has revealed that she has a routine in which she trains at least four or five times a week. With her he does, above all, functional work and they focus a lot on the core of the body to have firm legs and buttocks since, “Without a well-worked body center, the extremities will never be”, as the expert affirms.

The star exercises of your routine are usually the squats, which allow you to work with a single exercise a large percentage of muscle mass; but also lounges and burpees.

Photos | @patyconde