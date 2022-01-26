The Public Ministry wants more years in prison for Víctor Díaz Rúa; appeals discharge of Conrado Pittaluga

The Public Ministry appealed the sentence that sentenced the former Minister of Public Works, Víctor Díaz Rúa, to five years in prison for the fraud in the Odebrecht bribery case, arguing that they want “more years in prison.”

Representatives of the Specialized Attorney for the Prosecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca) deposited the petition before the secretary of the First Court Collegiate of the National District, where they also appealed the sentence that discharges Conrado Pittaluga.

Specifically, Pepca’s request asks that the sentence regarding Díaz Rúa be modified and that he be declared guilty of criminal bribery and, consequently, be sentenced to a 10-year sentence. While Pittaluga is subject to the same classification, but sentenced to seven years in prison.

While, regarding the defendants Andrés Bautista García, Tommy Alberto Galán and Juan Roberto Rodríguez Hernández, the Pepca prosecutors did not appeal the decision, so it was ratified.

While the lawyers of businessman Ángel Rondón and Díaz are expected to go to court to appeal the sentence that condemns them to eight and five years in prison for receiving US$92 million in bribes from the Brazilian construction company.

After they appeal to the court, the same will send the file to the presidency of the Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal of the National District, where Judge Julio César Canó Alfau, through a computerized random draw, will designate one of the three criminal chambers that will hear appeals.

On October 14 of last year, the court sentenced Ángel Rondón to eight years in prison. They also imposed five years on Víctor Díaz Rúa, after determining his criminal responsibility for the events.

In the sentence, they ordered the confiscation of the companies Lanshan Corp and Constructora y Contratistas Conamsa, in addition to all the assets that are supposedly the result of illegal activities.

They also arranged to seize a building from Díaz Rúa in Casa de Campo in La Romana; condominium in Torre Caney; the yacht “La Balbie”; the Sky Land Radio Broadcasting Company, among others.

The court declared the acquittal of Conrado Pittaluga Arzeno, as well as ordering the lifting of the coercive measure against him and the cessation of all orders to freeze funds and cancellation of any opposition to his assets.