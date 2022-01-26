The reason Neil Young wants his music removed from Spotify

Do those who promote anti-vaccine speeches violate human rights? 1:18

(CNN) — Neil Young, an advocate for COVID-19 prevention measures, doesn’t want his music to share a home with misinformation about vaccines.

In a now-deleted post on his website, Young called on his managers and record label to remove his music from Spotify because he said the music platform and podcast is “spreading false information about vaccines, which could cause death to those who believe in this disinformation spread by them”. (Rolling Stone originally reported the text of the deleted post.)

“I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” the 76-year-old said in Monday’s post, according to Rolling Stone. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

“Rogan” refers to Joe Rogan, the host of podcast extremely controversial who made frequent false and inaccurate claims about vaccines and covid-19. Earlier this month, a group of more than 250 scientists, doctors, and nurses wrote an open letter to Spotify condemning the streamer for using Rogan’s platform and asking Spotify to warn its listeners about the misinformation.

“The Joe Rogan Experience” was Spotify’s most popular podcast globally in 2021, according to Variety. It became a Spotify exclusive in 2020, when Rogan signed a multi-year exclusive licensing deal with the streaming service, believed to be worth more than $100 million, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time. .

CNN has reached out to Young’s manager, his publicist at Warner Records and Spotify for comment.

Frank Gironda, Young’s manager, confirmed to the Daily Beast that the two had discussed Young’s concerns and were “trying to work this out now.” He also said that Young was “very upset about this misinformation.”