The Spice Girls announce their reunion for this 2022

The Spice Girls confirm their reunion for this 2022

Finally, after so much waiting, the Spice Girls have announced their reunion during the next month of April and we will let you know everything about the long-awaited event, because you will surely want to attend.

The truth is that Spice Girls fans have always yearned for a reunion and collaboration of the singers on the stages.

Unfortunately, the designer Victoria Beckham has always made it very clear in all the interviews, that this event will not happen.

However, recently there has been talk of a possible reunion of the group, something that has excited millions of people around the world.

After rumors began to emerge last year that the Spice Girls would be “secretly” planning a tour for 2023, at the moment this meeting would be one of the most anticipated by fans of the girl group.

This is how, according to the media outlet “The Sun”, the wedding of Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham, with the beautiful Nicola Peltz will be held next April and the designer’s ex-partners are invited to the event, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton, who have confirmed their attendance.

It was such a lovely invitation and all the girls are excited.”

It is worth mentioning that this would be the first time that the five Spice Girls attend a social event together after that reunion in 2019 at the Brooklyn Beckham party, in fact, many of the members have confirmed that they are looking forward to seeing each other and getting up to date day of all your news.

On the other hand, the Spice Girls group became a pop and cultural icon, they were a pop icon, who dedicated themselves to popularizing the expression Girl Power.

There is no doubt that their separation was a great regret for their millions of fans around the world and filled everyone with questions about why they separated.

For six years in a row, the Spice Girls were the most popular music group in most countries around the world.

However, and unfortunately everything came to an end and that was how in 2000 they announced the official separation of the group.

Unfortunately, the reason why she went on indefinite hiatus was never clear, however, former member Victoria Beckham decided to reveal the truth of what happened and that is that Victoria confessed to Vogue Australia that the reason for the separation of the Spice Girls was because of the legendary British musician, Elton John.