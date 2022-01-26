The story in voice of the protagonists of the epic game Bills vs Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — QB Patrick Mahomes was too busy Sunday night to consider the conclusions of most viewers, that the divisional round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills was one of the that will be talked about for a long time.

But then, after he and Josh Allen had battled for more than 64 minutes, combining for four touchdown passes in the last six, he got a glimpse of the epic nature of the game.

Tom Brady shares a first-hand account of each of his Super Bowls in ESPN’s new documentary series ‘Man in the Arena: Tom Brady,’ which you can watch in the US exclusively on ESPN+.

“I’ll remember this game for the rest of my life,” Mahomes said after his 8-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in overtime gave the Chiefs a 42-36 victory.

“It was definitely special to win a game like this. Obviously the Super Bowl was probably number one for me, but this one is up there. To be able to come back a couple of times, get points when we needed to. I’ll remember that forever.”

The Bills and Chiefs combined for 25 points in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, the second-most among any game in the Super Bowl era. Mahomes and Allen each entered after five touchdown passes the week before and neither disappointed. The game was the first in NFL history with both quarterbacks throwing for at least 300 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions and with at least 50 rushing yards.

The Chiefs advance to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals (3 pm ET, CBS). Meanwhile, the Bills’ season is over.

Here, in the words of Mahomes, Allen and others involved, is how the final minutes played out to send the teams going their separate ways.

1:54 to go: Bills take first lead since first quarter

What happened: A 27-yard touchdown pass from Allen to wide receiver Gabriel Davis.

Marker: Bills 29, Chiefs 26

Coach Sean McDermott: “I looked at [Davis] on the sideline and I said, ‘Hey, you’re going to make the play. And for sure he made two big plays for us down the stretch.”

Peyton Manning travels the country in search of the history of the NFL. enjoy it now

Davis: “[Allen] he will always make a play with the ball in his hand, we have a lot of confidence and faith in him. He’s the best quarterback in the NFL and I stand by him and I know when it’s time to make plays, I know he’s going to be there to make them.”

McDermott: “Tremendous [drive]. We knew we were going to have to be very resilient here with the environment being what it is and what a good team they are.”

Mitch Morse: “I wish they could have been on that fourth down, I think it was the first fourth down conversion with a minute and change. It was just a lot of love. The guys said they loved each other. ‘Come on, let’s do it for each other.'” .

1:02 to go: Chiefs retake the lead in less than a minute

What happened: Mahomes connects with wide receiver Tyreek Hill on a 64-yard touchdown pass to complete a five-play, 75-yard drive in 52 seconds.

Marker: Chiefs 33, Bills 29

Hill: “I always have faith that every time I step on the field, I’m going to score. Sometimes it might not happen, but that time it was coverage, safety was deep and the corner was inside. Perfect timing, perfect execution, perfect play and the rest is history. I was able to use my speed to get to the end zone.”

McDermott: “They’ve got great speed. A 5-yard catch can turn into a 50-yard catch run. I think we were down to two players after our offense’s second-to-last touchdown when we got up there a little bit and Tyreek made a play and then hit it.” drove ‘home.’ So, they challenge you defensively because of the speed they have on offense.”

Hill on whether he should have taken a knee before the end zone: Coach [Andy Reid] he didn’t say anything. [El coordinador ofensivo Eric Bieniemy] either. Patrick Mahomes did not say. So I’m going to get a touchdown. Why not? Also, I had a crazy touchdown celebration planned, but ‘Pat’ stopped me.

Reid on whether Hill should have done it: “We wanted him to score. We probably would have liked less time on the clock. But he was fighting for it. There was going to be nothing stopping him. It was quite a feat.”

0:13 to go: Allen connects with Davis for the fourth TD pass

What happened: Bills run 75 yards in six plays, scoring to move within seconds of advancing to the AFC title game.

Marker: Bills 36, Chiefs 33

Davis: “I talk about this all the time, but when your number is called, you have to make the play. I knew it was going to be a night like this, especially knowing that we have guys like Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. So, I was prepared for anything that presented itself to me and I was able, again, to make the most of the plays that were called”.

0:13 to 0:00: Chiefs drive 44 yards to tie

What happened: Kicker Harrison Butker tied the score with a 49-yard field goal, “set up” by passes of 19 yards to Hill and 25 yards to Kelce.

Marker: Bills 36, Chiefs 36

Kelce: “It’s a pretty common defense in a situation like that. The defense will try to take away the side shots to give you more seams and the middle of the open field. I told [Mahomes] he probably wasn’t going to run. Just into the open area. Halfway through, he was yelling at me: ‘Do it, do it, do it.’ I was like, ‘Okay, here we go guys.’ It was just a bit of football in the ‘yard’ with a couple of seconds left that gave us a chance to take the game into extra time.”



1 Related

Mahomes: “The first play, we hit Tyreek and he got as much as he could. He ducked, and then the play on Travis, it was kind of a thing where he wasn’t necessarily supposed to do that, but then we take a look at what the defense was doing, and he actually told me, he said, ‘If we do it again, I’m going to take it down the middle between the two guys guarding me.’ put in field goal”.

Morse: “When that quarterback in that offense is in charge, the game isn’t over. They executed and that’s why they continue and we don’t.”

Hill: “Nobody panicked. Nobody said, ‘Oh, the game is over’ with 13 seconds left. We just went out there and made plays and the rest is history. We’ve got a great head coach, a great offensive coordinator and obviously a great quarterback. field. We also have the playmakers to accompany him.”

McDermott on handling the Chiefs’ final regulation push: “I don’t really want to go into details. In general, there are things that we talk about and we can execute them better and that starts with me and goes down. I don’t want to go into details right now. I’m very proud of the guys and their effort .Obviously, they made a couple of plays down the stretch.”

Allen: “I’m thinking it’s Pat Mahomes on the other side. They made some good plays at the end, and unfortunately the coin toss went the way it did. But I want to say, again, scoring with 13 seconds left, that was an unbelievable piece of work from him.”

Butker, who missed a 50-yard shot wide to the right late in the first half: “I adjusted my crosshair too much [en la patada fallida]… After that missed kick, I hit myself on the butt and said I just needed to stick with the game plan I had in the warmup and that’s what I did for the 49-yard line. It’s almost like I got a practice with the miss and was able to recover and take what I missed to help with the 49-yarder.

10:45 to end of overtime: Chiefs don’t give Bills another chance

What happened: Allen never gets a chance as Mahomes and company run 75 yards in eight plays. Mahomes throws 8 yards to Kelce for the game-winning touchdown.

Marker: Chiefs 42, Bills 36

Reid on the TD catch, which officials had to review: “The overtime play was just a double move of one of Kelce’s favorite routes that he has that we call quite a bit. He actually had a great catch on that earlier in the game.”

Kelce: “I knew right away it was a touchdown. I completely controlled it and put both feet on the ground.”

Safety Micah Hyde: “We limited them most of the game on those big, explosive plays. And then, it just went out the door. Like I said, we take pride in not doing that. And that’s why it hurts even more because we were able to allow them to do that.”

Tyreek Hill celebrates with Patrick Mahomes. Jamie Squire/Getty Image

Safety Jordan Power: “Obviously not the way we wanted to end our season. Frick, man, the offense did everything they had to do. The defense, we had to go out and make a stop, we couldn’t do it. It’s just a tough feeling, man “.

Allen on not getting the ball back: “The rules are what they are. I can’t complain about that because if it was the other way around, we’d be celebrating too. It’s what it is right now. I just didn’t make enough plays tonight.”

Mahomes on the overtime rule: “This time it worked out fine for us. Obviously, it hurt last time [en el Juego de Campeonato de la AFC de enero de 2019 contra los Patriots]. All you can do is play the way the rules are explained and that’s what we did today.”

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins on the OT rule: “We should never allow a football game to be determined by a coin, like, I think that’s the craziest rule in sports.

Allen: “Pat played amazing. I have a lot of respect for him and the Chiefs as a whole. They made one more play than us. That’s what it all came down to.”