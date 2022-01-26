The suspect in the shooting that killed a police officer in Harlem dies | Your Political City New York

HARLEM, Manhattan- Police say the suspected gunman who killed one police officer and wounded another in Harlem over the weekend has died.
Lashawn McNeil, 47, was on probation for a 2003 drug conviction in New York City, according to authorities.
He also had several arrests out of state, according to reports.
The Daily Mail reported that, prior to that crime, McNeil was well known to officers, who were last called to the house by a domestic violence call in August.
He also had four other arrests in two different states.
In 1998, he was arrested in South Carolina for illegal possession of a weapon.
In Pennsylvania, where his registered address was, in Allentown, he was arrested in 2002 for assaulting a police officer.
He was also arrested twice in Pennsylvania in 2003, once for a felony narcotics offense and once for a misdemeanor narcotics offense.
I had an illegal gun at home
When the three officers arrived at McNeil’s home, the mother was in a front room with another son. She said her son was in the back room, so Rivera and Mora approached the room down a 30-foot narrow hallway. There they were surprised by a shooting for which McNeil used an illegal Glock with a 40-round magazine.
The battery charger that McNeil had fitted to his Glock allows you to hold an additional 40 rounds at 10 he already has the gun, giving the shooter a total of 50 rounds to fire.
New York prohibits the use of magazines with more than 10 rounds.
McNeil’s mother, Nadine McNeil, former prison officer who worked in the Bronx, had called the police alleging that her 47-year-old son was threatening her.
McNeil was shot and wounded by a third officer after he tried to flee the house. On Friday night, he underwent surgery.
The shooting is the first police death under Mayor Eric Adams, a former NYPD officer, and the fourth and fifth since he took office on Jan. 1, and the first shooting of an NYPD officer since July 2017.
Adams on Friday night declared: ‘It’s our city against murderers. This is not just an attack on three brave officers. This was an attack on New York City’