The terrible relationship between Georgina Rodríguez and her family after starting a relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo | I’m Georgina | CR7 | celebrity | nnda nnlt | OFF SIDE

Georgina Rodriguez is an influencer and model known worldwide for being the partner of the most beloved footballer of recent years, Cristiano Ronaldo. The couple met in 2016 and since then they have been together, forming a large family together with the first three children of the Portuguese and three others they have in common.

Just brand new”I’m Georgina”, the reality of Netflix that will follow the life of the Spanish with Argentine blood, some people close to her environment have given strong statements that try to stain the image that the model has projected in all this time.

Those who have testified against him are members of his family, so this has caused great controversy. Find out all the details below.

Georgina Rodríguez will have her own documentary on Netflix (Photo: Netflix)

THE FAMILY THAT GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ FORGOT

In an interview for the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Rodríguez’s maternal uncles expressed their annoyance towards her for having allegedly forgotten them from the beginning of her relationship with the soccer star. As Georgina herself revealed, her life before Christian It was simple and no frills, which would match these people’s version.

Luis, his mother’s brother Anna Maria Hernandez, said that it was her family who raised and cared for her during her adolescence, however, the young woman would have decided to ignore them when she changed her life, something that left them very emotional:

“[Yo era] the one in charge of supporting Georgina and her sister [Ivana], to buy them clothes, to pay for electricity and water. I did it all. Georgina lived with me through her teens until the day my brother-in-law was sent back to his country. I raised her and she forgot about me”.

Likewise, the man commented that they did not even call him to tell him about the death of his sister’s husband, Jorge Rodríguez, who suffered a stroke in 2019. “No one told us that Jorge had died, I don’t know why Georgina didn’t tell us. I tried to communicate with her.”, sentenced.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are one of the most media families in world football (Photo: AFP)

WHY DID RODRÍGUEZ CUT OFF THEIR COMMUNICATION?

Georgina’s uncle also expressed the reasons that the model would have to stop talking to them, implying that the female is an interested person and with an air of superiority:

“Maybe he’s ashamed of us and is considered better than us because we do not live with the same luxuries […] But I have never asked him for anything. She has only called us once or twice since it came to light that she was dating Cristiano Ronaldo.”

HE WARNED CRISTIANO RONALDO

Hoping that the soccer player does not fall into the clutches of his niece, Luis was encouraged to send him a message in which he warned him of his evil:

“I wrote to Cristiano Ronaldo on Facebook and told him: ‘You have the most evil woman by your side. If you want to know more, contact me and I will tell you’”, told the British newspaper.

Georgina Rodríguez tells what her life was like in Madrid, before she met Cristiano in 2016 (Photo: Georgina Rodríguez / Instagram)

HER AUNT UNMASKED HER ON TELEVISION

A few years ago, Lidia, Luis’s wife, appeared on the program “Sálvame”, where she described Rodríguez as “scoundrel”, since she did not contact her grandmother before she died or introduce her daughter.

“Now the world is going to find out what a scoundrel he is.: I work honestly and push forward with my house and my family. And I have also pushed forward with his father, who should be ashamed of him because we have been his uncle and I”, manifested.

The woman also said that they tried to call her without success and took the opportunity to claim that she had not told them about her father’s death. But that was not all, Georgina’s half-sister also joined the wave of claims and told the time that he asked for a shirt signed by Christian for her son, to which the model would have refused: “She said no, that I wasn’t going to bother him because he was on vacation.”