The United States puts 8,500 soldiers on alert for possible deployment due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine

Washington — At the instruction of the US President Joe BidenThe Pentagon will put some 8,500 troops stationed in the United States on alert for possible deployment to Europe to reassure allies amid growing fears of a potential Russian military move in Ukraine.

The Pentagon press secretary John Kirbysaid Monday that no final decision had been made on the deployments, which it said would They would only occur if NATO decides to activate a rapid response force “or if other situations develop” in relation to tensions over Russian military activity on Ukraine’s borders.

“This is about reassuring our NATO allies”Kirby said, adding that the deployment of troops to Ukraine itself is not planned.

Kirby said that the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austinrecommended to Biden that some 8,500 soldiers be ordered prepared for a possible deployment to Europe in the face of indications that the Russian president Vladimir Putin it is not easing its military pressure on Ukraine.

Kirby said he was not prepared to identify the units that would be put on alert because they were still being notified.

“We have always said that we would reinforce our allies on the eastern flank, and those conversations and discussions have certainly been part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts for several weeks now.”said the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki.

Later Monday, Biden held a video call with several European leaders about the Russian military buildup and possible responses to an invasion, the White House said.

According to Kirby, Austin envisions the possibility of NATO activating what it calls the NATO Response Force, a multinational force totaling some 40,000 soldiers.

If the response force is activated, most of the 8,500 US troops who have been placed on standby would be dispatched, Kirby said. He added that he could not rule out that US troops already based in Europe could be moved east as new reinforcements.

Kirby said that one example of the effect of the order issued by Austin on making US-based units more ready for deployment is that units that currently have to be ready to deploy 10 days after being notified will now have to be in 5 days.