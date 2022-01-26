The video that shows the harrowing moment in which a woman throws herself into the water and is trapped under the ice while her children scream in horror

During the celebration, the faithful immerse themselves in cold water because they indicate that the water has special healing properties.

In Russia it is common for people to immerse themselves in cold water. In addition, last Wednesday, January 19, the Orthodox Epiphany was celebrated.

According to local media, that day a woman disappeared after jumping into the water.

According to various publications, a woman jumped through an ice hole in the Oredezh River near Vyra, St. Petersburg, Russia, and as she submerged she was swept away by a current of around 3 meters per second.

Everything happened in front of their children, who screamed in terror. A video posted by Daily Mail and viralized on social networks shows the distressing moment.

“Mom, mom,” the woman’s children shout, as they try to rescue her. The clip also shows a man believed to be her husband diving into the ice hole, but he was unable to find her. In addition, the rescue divers could not find her body either.

Alexander Zuyev, head of the VOSVOD emergency rescue service, criticized the placement of the ice hole at a point where the river had a strong current.

“The woman dove in a place where there are no rescuers or adequate lighting in an inadequate ice hole,” Zuyev said.

“It is one of the most dangerous rivers in the region and people drown in it every year, even in summer,” added the head of the rescue service.