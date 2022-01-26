These are the 35 free television channels that Movistar includes with its cheap fiber

most of Movistar users with fiber It has a convergent Fusion rate. These fees include television, fiber and mobile, with the option of having very complete packages with soccer, or unlimited mobile lines. However, Movistar launched some simpler and more affordable rates last year. One of its cheap fiber rates includes TV, but it is not clear which channels it includes.
We talk about Movistar Connecta Max TV Box. This Movistar rate offers symmetrical 600 Mbps fiber optic. On mobile, we find two lines with 35 GB of data in total that can be shared, where the main one has 30 GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, and the other has 5 GB of data with calls at 0 cents, with a call establishment that costs 40 cents.
29.90 euros per month for the first 3 months
In addition, the rate includes TV, and he has not permanence. Its price is 29.90 euros per month for the first 3 months, going on to cost 54.90 euros per month thereafter. However, in the Movistar TV section it only appears as information that “we can enjoy DTT”, and we are given the option to add Movistar+ Lite for 4 euros more per month.
In Movistar+ Lite it is easy to know the channels that are included, since they appear on the official website. Among them we find La Resistencia 24h, #0, #Vamos, Series, Series 2, AMC, Comedy Central, FOX, TNT, TCM, Canal Hollywood, La 1, La 2, Antena 3, Cuatro, Telecinco, laSexta, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Panda and Baby TV.
List of Movistar Conecta Max TV Box channels
In Conecta Max TV Box, just by finding the DTT channels, one can think that only the same six that we find in Movistar + Lite are included. However, we found dozens of channels available, including all of DTT, as well as some regional depending on where we are contracting the service. Thus, the list of channels is as follows:
- 8TV
- Antenna 3
- Aragon International TV
- Atreseries
- be mad
- Boing
- 24h channel
- Extremadura Channel
- Regional channel of each community
- Canal Sur Andalusia
- Clan
- Four
- Disney Channel
- divinity
- DKISS
- DMAX
- EITB Basque
- The Bull TV
- Energy
- FDF
- Goal
- the 1
- the 2
- the sixth
- MEGA
- neox
- Not going
- Paramount Network
- Real MadridTV
- Telecinco
- Telesport
- have
- Thirteen
- TV3CAT
- TVG Europe
Beyond these channels, there is a small selection of content on demand available, as well as the ability to access rental content. We have the function of last 7 days to access content that has been broadcast in the last week on those channels, as well as the direct control to view content from the beginning, pause or go back. Lastly, we can store up to 350 hours of recordings on the deco.
As we see, the Movistar Conecta Max TV Box rate It is an excellent way to familiarize yourself with Movistar television, and it can be an interesting starting point to contract a superior package with more content, more fiber speed, or better conditions in the mobile rate. For example, with Fusion Starts Infinity we have more than 80 channels available, 1 Gbps fiber, and a mobile line with unlimited data.