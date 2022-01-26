These are the 35 free television channels that Movistar includes with its cheap fiber

In addition, the rate includes TV , and he has not permanence . Its price is 29.90 euros per month for the first 3 months, going on to cost 54.90 euros per month thereafter. However, in the Movistar TV section it only appears as information that “we can enjoy DTT”, and we are given the option to add Movistar+ Lite for 4 euros more per month.

We talk about Movistar Connecta Max TV Box . This Movistar rate offers symmetrical 600 Mbps fiber optic . On mobile, we find two lines with 35 GB of data in total that can be shared, where the main one has 30 GB of data, unlimited calls and SMS, and the other has 5 GB of data with calls at 0 cents, with a call establishment that costs 40 cents.

In Movistar+ Lite it is easy to know the channels that are included, since they appear on the official website. Among them we find La Resistencia 24h, #0, #Vamos, Series, Series 2, AMC, Comedy Central, FOX, TNT, TCM, Canal Hollywood, La 1, La 2, Antena 3, Cuatro, Telecinco, laSexta, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Panda and Baby TV.

List of Movistar Conecta Max TV Box channels

In Conecta Max TV Box, just by finding the DTT channels, one can think that only the same six that we find in Movistar + Lite are included. However, we found dozens of channels available, including all of DTT, as well as some regional depending on where we are contracting the service. Thus, the list of channels is as follows:

8TV

Antenna 3

Aragon International TV

Atreseries

be mad

Boing

24h channel

Extremadura Channel

Regional channel of each community

Canal Sur Andalusia

Clan

Four

Disney Channel

divinity

DKISS

DMAX

EITB Basque

The Bull TV

Energy

FDF

Goal

the 1

the 2

the sixth

MEGA

neox

Not going

Paramount Network

Real MadridTV

Telecinco

Telesport

have

Thirteen

TV3CAT

TVG Europe

Beyond these channels, there is a small selection of content on demand available, as well as the ability to access rental content. We have the function of last 7 days to access content that has been broadcast in the last week on those channels, as well as the direct control to view content from the beginning, pause or go back. Lastly, we can store up to 350 hours of recordings on the deco.

As we see, the Movistar Conecta Max TV Box rate It is an excellent way to familiarize yourself with Movistar television, and it can be an interesting starting point to contract a superior package with more content, more fiber speed, or better conditions in the mobile rate. For example, with Fusion Starts Infinity we have more than 80 channels available, 1 Gbps fiber, and a mobile line with unlimited data.