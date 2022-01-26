These are the options for Ecuador to qualify directly for Qatar 2022 | Soccer | sports

With four games to go in the South American qualifying round, the Tricolor is third with 23 points.
With 23 points in the South American qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after fourteen presentations, Mathematically, Ecuador (3rd position) can secure its ticket to the next World Cup in the matches of the fifteenth and sixteenth days (antepenultimate) of the qualifier. La Tri will receive Brazil (1st) on Thursday in Quito, while on Tuesday they will visit Peru (5th) in Lima.
In the remainder of the World Cup, Gustavo Alfaro’s team will have to host the already qualified Brazil and Argentina, while as a visitor they will face the Peruvians, still with clear options of reaching Qatar, and Paraguay.
Alfaro: I never go out to a match to tie it
These are the options for Ecuador to qualify for the 2022 World Cup without going through international playoffs:
- Get four more points and not lose against Peru, regardless of the results of the other teams in the four remaining dates.
- Add another three units until the end of the tie and, in addition, that in the match between Colombia and Peru (Friday, January 28) there is a winner and that in Chile vs. Uruguay (last day, at the end of March) there is no winner.
- Win only two of the twelve pending points to be played, provided that Colombia does not win in more than two games and that Chile loses at least one game.
- Win only one point of the twelve possible, provided that Peru and Chile do not reach more than seven units and that Uruguay does not add more than eight points between the four remaining dates. (D)