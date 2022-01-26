These are the options for Ecuador to qualify directly for Qatar 2022 | Soccer | sports

With four games to go in the South American qualifying round, the Tricolor is third with 23 points.

With 23 points in the South American qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after fourteen presentations, Mathematically, Ecuador (3rd position) can secure its ticket to the next World Cup in the matches of the fifteenth and sixteenth days (antepenultimate) of the qualifier. La Tri will receive Brazil (1st) on Thursday in Quito, while on Tuesday they will visit Peru (5th) in Lima.

In the remainder of the World Cup, Gustavo Alfaro’s team will have to host the already qualified Brazil and Argentina, while as a visitor they will face the Peruvians, still with clear options of reaching Qatar, and Paraguay.

Alfaro: I never go out to a match to tie it

These are the options for Ecuador to qualify for the 2022 World Cup without going through international playoffs: