‘They are two Dominican heroes that we have lost’

The sea of ​​flowers and candles grew this Tuesday as dozens of neighbors, religious, social workers and activists joined the soldiers of the 32nd barracks.

They came from all over to express their support after it was reported that Officer Wilbert Mora, who at 27 years of age became the second New York police officer to lose his life to gun violence, who doesn’t seem provide relief in all five boroughs as early as 2022.

“He was a hero: imagine, that had never been seen in the years that I have been here. And the pain that he really has, not only the police but the city of New York and us Dominicans, because they are two Dominican heroes who we have lost,” said Mariela Ortiz, a resident of the area.

“I feel very sad. I feel as if he were my son. They go out to do their work and do not come home to see their families and I ask the mayor to continue working on what he is doing to remove these weapons from our community because this should not happen again,” said Mildred Maneyro, also a neighbor.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU:

Dominican.

Mayor Adams, who presented a multi-agency and coordination plan to eradicate arms trafficking, stressed that the policeman of Dominican origin shot last Friday “served his city, protected his community and gave his life for the security of New Yorkers.”

Adams further stated, “that the entire city is in mourning and with their loved ones and brothers and sisters in uniform.”

The NYPD Commissioner called Mora “3 times a hero: for choosing a life of service, sacrificing her own to protect others, and for giving life even in death through the donation of her organs.”

Officer Jason Rivera, 22, also died in Friday’s shooting.

Rivera.

“He gave his organs. That tells you what kind of person he was, that even without knowing what was going to happen to his future, he had already made the decision that if something happened to him, that would serve other people who could revive. That tells you something great good of a person,” added the neighbor Maneyro.

Officer Mora entered the police academy in October of 2014 and during his time working for the Police department he completed 33 arrests.