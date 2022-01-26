They edit the end of “Fight Club” in China: the authorities won

China criticizes Mattel for Olympic Barbie collection 1:03

Hong Kong/Beijing (CNN Business) — More than two decades after its release, “Fight Club” has met a very different ending in China, and this time, the authorities won.

Chinese fans of David Fincher’s cult classic were furious over the weekend when they noted that a version of the film available on popular Chinese streaming platform Tencent Video completely removes its iconic ending.

The ending of “Fight Club” shocked audiences when the film hit theaters in 1999. In an unexpected twist, the narrator, played by Edward Norton, realizes that Brad Pitt’s slick-talking character Tyler Durden , is his imaginary alter ego, and kills him.

In the final scene, the narrator stands with his girlfriend, played by Helena Bonham Carter, as they watch as explosives blow up a group of skyscrapers, all part of what was originally presented to the audience as Durden’s plan to destroy consumerism. clearing the banks and debt records.

Yet that amount of anarchy, and the government’s inability to stop it, doesn’t seem to have gotten past China’s notoriously strict censorship rules.

In the version available on Tencent Video, which CNN Business was able to see on the platform, the entire scene of the explosions was cut. Instead, it was replaced with a caption explaining to the audience that the authorities arrived just in time to save the day.

“Through the tip provided by Tyler, the police quickly figured out the entire scheme and arrested all the criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from going off,” the caption reads. “After the trial, Tyler was sent to [un] asylum who received psychological treatment. He was discharged from the hospital in 2012.”

“Fight Club”, a victim of strong censorship in China

The new ending has angered some viewers. It was unclear when this version of the film appeared on Tencent Video, but screenshots of the edited film gained traction in China over the weekend as commenters complained about the drastic alteration.

“This is too ridiculous,” one person wrote on the Tencent Video page for the film. Another called the change “a pillar of shame in film history”.

“Nobody wants to pay money to see a classic that has been so ruined,” another person wrote on Douban, a movie review site.

Tencent declined to comment on the edit. CNN Business also contacted the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Internet regulator that oversees streaming platforms, as well as the China Film Administration, but neither government agency responded to a request for comment.

While it is unclear how or when the editing was done, it is not uncommon for foreign films to suffer heavy censorship before finding legitimate broadcast in China. And Chinese companies that own international film rights in the country often self-censor to appease regulators ahead of wide releases.

According to the version of the film available on Tencent Video, the Chinese publisher of “Fight Club” is Pacific Audio & Video Co., a company based in the city of Guangzhou. It is affiliated with the state-owned Guangdong Radio and Television.

A Pacific Audio & Video employee told CNN Business she couldn’t comment on the movie’s streaming release. However, she did say that the company no longer owned the rights to the film’s DVD release in the country, which it obtained more than a decade ago.

This is not the first time that Chinese audiences have been able to legitimately watch “Fight Club” in the country. The film was screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2006, an event even attended by Norton and other Hollywood stars, according to Chinese media reports at the time.

That same festival screened the film again in 2017. The China Film Archive in Beijing also held screenings, according to Chinese media.

CNN Business did not attend those events, so it cannot verify whether those projections were edited. However, a Douban commenter who wrote about his experience seeing the film at the Shanghai International Film Festival in 2017 commented on the “long-awaited ending”, including collapsing buildings.

A long history of censorship in China

Film censorship has a long history in China.

Since the early 1990s, the authorities have allowed only a few dozen foreign films to be screened in the country each year; only nine of the 26 Best Picture Oscar winners were publicly screened in China between 1994 and 2019, for example.

Movies or shows with controversial themes, such as those that allegedly portray China in a negative light, portray taboo subjects like the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, or tell LGBTQ stories, are excluded entirely. And since China lacks a movie rating system, any content approved by Chinese regulators is heavily edited to remove certain scenes, like graphic sex or violence.

When the Oscar-winning Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” was released in China in 2019, for example, any mention of the Queen singer’s sexuality, as well as his AIDS diagnosis, was removed.

And the American fantasy drama “Game of Thrones,” which built its popularity on graphic sex and violence, was so heavily censored on Tencent Video that some viewers complained it turned into a serious “documentary about a European castle.” medieval”.