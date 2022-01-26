They plan to remove 25% of cars from urban space NY

New York City plans to remove the automobiles, in the legislature that has just begun, 25% of the urban space to give it to public uses among which are the rails bus or bikes, new spaces pedestrian, green areas and wider sidewalks.

“We don’t like to talk about ‘closing streets,’ it’s the opposite: opening them for pedestrian and public use,” he said in an interview with Efe. commissioner of transport, ydanis rodriguez, appointed by the new Mayor Eric Adams, who took office on January 1.

Within these new public uses will also be the expansion of the “schools open”, a continuation of an idea born at the time of confinement by the COVID-19 and that allowed to take to the streets or squares adjoining the schools some school activities.

In the same way, the mayor’s office will promote the “restaurant open”, what in Hispanic countries are called terraces, a rarity in New York before the COVID-19 and that the pandemic “encouraged” them to expand their activity on the street, sometimes stealing rails entire streets, although sometimes they have to resort to heated plastic “bubbles” to allow diners to withstand the frigid temperatures of winter.

The plan, whose deadlines and budget remain to be defined, will be carried out throughout the mandate of Eric Adams, who, like Rodríguez himself, is a recognized defender of the bicycle and likes to be photographed on his saddle.

“Our goal is to go to a city where the car is not needed,” adds Rodríguez, who however excludes any measure that penalizes the use of private cars.

Plus bikes never

On a typical day, there are 530,000 bicycle trips recorded in New York, and each month there are 773,000 New Yorkers who use their bicycle several times a month.

With a 4.7% annual increase in the daily use of two wheels, the number of trips has doubled in 10 years, between 2009 and 2019, but its visibility became especially apparent in 2020, when the majority of locals, schools and businesses closed in New York and the streets emptied of automobiles.

Today there are 1,375 miles (2,212 kilometers) of bike lanes in the city, but only 546 miles are “protected”, that is, separated with “hard” barriers, which has not helped to prevent the relatively high number of cyclists deaths in recent years: 28 in 2019, 26 in 2020 and 19 in 2021.

The plan of Mayor is to add 300 more miles of rails protected, and consider all avenues cyclists as priorities for cleaning (especially after snowfall), taking into account that they are “work places” for the growing community of food deliverers, who move at full speed through these rails.

L you buses slowest in the country

The buses of the Big Apple they are the slowest U.S, as recognized by the municipality: with an average speed of 8 miles per hour (12 km/hour), it drops even more at peak hours, which perhaps explains why the number of users has fallen by 13% in four years.

The mayor’s office is working on a plan to improve the rails bus, to double the number already under 150 miles throughout the city, but above all he wants to implement a system of intelligent traffic lights (there are 14,000 intersections with traffic lights in the city) that allow buses pass in preference to automobiles.

The mayor’s office is clear that the bus is the only public means of transport available in the neighborhoods peripheral (and poorer) areas that are hardly reached by the subway, so improving the bus service is essential to raise the standard of living of these neighborhoods and fix their population on them, preventing the exodus of those neighborhoods, as he recalls commissioner.

Pedestrianization progresses more slowly

Within the plans of Mayor There is also progress in the pedestrianization of the streets, without specific figures in a city and a country where everything remains to be done compared to European models: in New York, the only pedestrian zone (and not completely) is the one that surrounds times square, something that was imposed with great opposition from the merchants.

All the plans of Mayor their ultimate goal is to improve air quality: during confinement, the disappearance of the car from the streets of New York resulted in a 23% drop in microparticle air pollution, and therefore if road traffic is steadily reduced , the municipality calculates that it will reach a 34% drop.