they want to convert the salary of city employees into bitcoins

JACKSON, Tennessee — Jackson Mayor Scott Conger has campaigned on a meager promise to improve local infrastructure. His plan included building sidewalks, opening a senior activity center and repairing the aging stormwater drainage system in the city of 68,000 people, roughly halfway between Nashville and Memphis.

However, at the start of his fourth year in office, the 38-year-old Conger has embraced a new pet cause: cryptocurrencies. He promised to give city employees lHe has the option of converting his salary to bitcoin and has plans to set up a dedicated digital mining network in an unoccupied wing of the town hall. The purpose, he said, is to turn Jackson into a tech hub for the southeast.

Like many Americans, Conger discovered crypto during the pandemic and soon turned his attention to the fantastic world of the internet. His plans have turned him into a kind of celebrity in the crypto worlda peculiar distinction for the leader of a medium-sized industrial center where Pringles brand potato chips are manufactured.

“Bitcoin is an excellent financial equalizer,” Conger stated this month in a town hall interview. “It is a hedge against inflation. You can close that wealth gap.”

The growing popularity of bitcoin and other digital currencies has led to the rise of a very unique new political species: the crypto mayor. Eric Adams, the new mayor of New York, accepted the payment of his first salary in bitcoins and another cryptocurrency, ether. Francis Suarez, the mayor of Miami, is a major speaker at some crypto conferences. Now even smaller city mayors are trying to incorporate crypto into municipal government, seeking to make connections with crypto startups and experimenting with popular new technologies like non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, to raise funds for public projects.

New source of income but…

The large number of new adopters reflects the increasingly widespread acceptance of digital currencies, which are wildly volatile and have dropped in value in recent days, in mainstream culture. The adoption of cryptocurrencies by mayors is also a sign that the blockchain technology that supports them (essentially a distributed ledger system) could create new sources of revenue for cities and transform some core functions of local government.

“Logically, mayors want to attract high-income citizens who pay their taxes and represent minimal costs to the city,” said Joseph Grundfest, a professor of business at Stanford University. “The crypto obsessed fit this definition perfectly.”

However, as has happened with many ambitious projects in the crypto world, It is not clear whether these local initiatives will ultimately be relevant. Until now, most have been rather symbolic or theoretical. Moreover, the mayors’ goals are partly political: the push for crypto has a useful bipartisan appeal, producing popularity both among anti-government conservatives and socially liberal tech moguls.

At Jackson, Conger has become a frequent guest on various crypto podcasts, where he is considered the head of “Satoshi’s army,” referring to Bitcoin’s mysterious founder Satoshi Nakamoto.

“You can do this because you want to be associated with guys with AR-15 rifles, or with Meta,” explained Finn Brunton, professor of technology at the University of California, Davis campus, and author of a book on the history of cryptocurrencies published today. in 2019. “A lot of it is exaggeration and words in the air.”

Conger, a broad-shouldered former college football player, sometimes wears socks with little orange Bitcoin emblems on them to work.

obstacles

Unfortunately, his ambitions in the crypto world have already run into obstacles. Although he is about to establish a system for city employees to invest part of his salary in Bitcoin, he has discovered that it is impossible to carry out his mining proposal with the existing legislation.

Conger wants to use public money to connect a bank of computers to the Bitcoin network, a process that requires an enormous amount of energy and could generate new coins for the city. He even found the right place to put the hardware: a set of city hall rooms that haven’t been finished since the building’s opening in 1998. Either way, There is a state law that places limits on the type of assets cities can invest in, in part to protect residents from market volatility. Conger and other local officials are preparing new laws to add Bitcoin to the list of permitted investments.

In many ways, Conger follows in the footsteps of Mayor Suarez of Miami, who has become the “crypto buddy in chief” of mayors. (These mayors sometimes text each other; Conger’s communications director describes it as a “Bitcoin buddy group.”) Suarez has positioned Miami as a “crypto capital” and has given his full support to MiamiCoin, a digital currency that anyone can purchase or mine, with part of the proceeds going to the city coffers. Recently, he got into a bit of a fight on Twitter with Adams, from New York, because each claims to be a more loyal follower of cryptocurrencies.

“Every time I talk about crypto, my stats go through the roof,” Suarez, 44, said in an interview. “Trends gone crazy.”

Now, Suarez presents himself as a kind of crypto diplomat. After taking office this month as president of the American Conference of Mayors, a nonpartisan coalition of city mayors, he urged members to sign a “crypto agreement” in which they call on the federal government to stop applying too aggressive regulations to the industry.

Suarez’s vice president of the Conference of Mayors, Hillary Schieve, who is serving her second term as mayor of Reno, Nevada, is another fan of the crypto world. Last year, she announced that she planned to turn a popular downtown Reno whale sculpture into an NFT, a unique digital asset that can be traded among crypto investors. The goal, Schieve said, was to channel the proceeds to arts activities in Reno.

“It would be wonderful to get rid of the middlemen,” Schieve said of his enthusiasm for the crypto world. “I don’t love banks.”

A city with a decentralized government built on blockchain technology has long been the ideal of fans of the crypto world. Vitalik Buterin, one of the founders of Ethereum, the blockchain that gives ether structure, wrote a blog post on the subject in October. And last year, a group of crypto investors bought a 40-acre piece of land in Wyoming, intending to build a blockchain city run by a decentralized network of investors, each with a vote on major decisions.

Fervor

The fervor has already spread to small towns in the United States. Last year, Jalen Nelson, a 26-year-old cryptocurrency fan, sent 2,000 US mayors unsolicited emails, hoping to talk to them about block chain technology. He got an answer, from Chris Swanson, mayor of Two Harbors, Minnesota, a town of about 4,000 on the shores of Lake Superior.

Swanson was interested in the idea of ​​forming a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), a group of crypto investors willing to put up money to finance projects in Two Harbors in exchange for some kind of voting right regarding the new initiatives.

“Trying to build something can be very difficult, and you end up going back to the same money sources over and over again,” said Swanson, 44. “Projects that the community wants to see could be completed more quickly.”

Nelson, who recently moved to San Antonio from California, has never set foot in Two Harbors, where winter temperatures can drop well below freezing (in a recent Zoom meeting, he chose a tropical background, with palm trees whose leaves moved in a light breeze.”I told Chris I’d come visit him in the warmer months,” she said). For now, the project remains entirely theoretical.

However, with the mayor’s support, Nelson plans to establish a fund that will serve as a base for the DAO. “I’m dreaming,” he said. “Two Harbors could become Disneyland.”

