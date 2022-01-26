The cell phones and technological devices are tools used for different purposes, whether they are work, academic or recreational. However, the enormous amount of content can also bring risks to users and it is necessary to have a clear picture to protect especially the youngest from these dangers.

According to a study conducted by UnicefCurrently, the use of cell phones begins in boys and girls under 11 years of age, who spend a large part of their day using different digital media, often without supervision.Also read: The dark side of Apple AirTags: ‘They are a tool for stalking’

A piece of advice when monitoring the behavior of children in Internet is to set limits, especially in timetables. Devices must be handled with care and must not interfere with the development or rest of minors, which is why establishing a midpoint is key for users to enjoy cell phone control.

If necessary, use parental control programsthe time they use cell phones or other devices. Parents can even create a profile or a unique user in which they can track the page views and the content they consume in times close to technology.. You can read: WhatsApp: with this trick you can put a password on your conversations

Finally, in matters of social networks or programs that have data management, it is necessary to maintain control over the information and data shared there. Monitoring that the information security of the little ones remains safe is of vital importance so that they have a good experience when using technology.

