This fintech offers 19% per year in cryptocurrencies: the operation is not regulated and is done in pesos

According to data from the Statista aggregator, the decentralized finance (DeFi) market hit a record value of $274 billion in 2021.

This figure reflects the total amount of cryptocurrencies locked in multiple blockchains on which they were developed. decentralized applications and protocols that serve to generate returns in cryptocurrencies and also request loans.

What is a protocol and how does it work? These are autonomous programs based on a set of rules and smart contracts that allow the exchange of financial services between users.

Their main characteristic is that they are decentralized, that is, they do not depend on a financial or traditional entity, therefore, they can be accessed without requesting special permissions.

Loans in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: how they are requested and what they are

In Argentina, these protocols are not covered by any regulation of the AFIP or the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic, therefore, they are used to deposit cryptocurrencies and generate returns in digital dollars of up to 20% per year.

One of the most popular decentralized services are liquidity pools which work as follows: in simple terms, a user invests digital money and receives a percentage of profit for the capital that he left “locked” in the protocol.

One of the local fintechs that offers this service is Let’sBit and the app allows you to invest cryptocurrencies to obtain a return in dollars “above 19% per year”.

Here’s how it works and what it’s all about.

How to access DeFi protocols in Argentina

The Let’sBit fintech allows you to acquire cryptocurrencies and deposit them in a large digital “well” to generate returns on digital assets.

The cryptocurrencies that are enabled for said service are Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin (BTC), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Polkadot (DOT), Ether (ETH), Terra (LUNA), Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC); Y USDT, DAI, USDT, DoC, which are stablecoins.

The latest cryptos mentioned above are pegged to the US dollar, and their value is always US$1 . For this reason, they are known as “stable” and in Argentine jargon the words “cryptodollars” or “digital dollars” are used to refer to them.

On the other hand, cryptocurrencies that are listed and are volatile, such as Bitcoin and Ether, can be deposited, with which, not only the annual returns of the protocol are obtained, but also the price variation of each one. That is to say, if Bitcoin goes up 40% in 12 months, the user will get that profit and that of the protocol.

“In addition to the wide variety of currencies to choose from, There are different types of DeFi protocols with their respective rates to place the assets. People can choose where to invest according to the investment strategy and the returns they want to generate. It is important to clarify that interest rates vary according to the chosen cryptocurrency. Thus, users can generate returns on a daily basis in different cryptocurrencies which will be paid once a day, 365 days a year”, they explain from Let’sBit.

How does the operation work? Through the fintech app, users buy cryptocurrencies and approve allocating said assets to DeFi protocols to generate returns automatically.

The only requirement to access the returns is to “maintain the assets within the platform”they explain from the fintech.