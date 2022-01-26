This is BRATA, the fearsome malware that can clean your mobile and your current account

This new version of the well-known banking Trojan has been updated to try to evade antivirus, keylogging, and factory reset of the smartphone.

Android is the most used mobile operating system in the world with a market share of 72% and this popularity makes it one of the main targets for cybercriminals, who have tried to steal the data of Android terminal users by malware programs repeatedly.

Undoubtedly, one of the most difficult malware to remove in recent times has been BRATA, a Brazilian Trojan that has been used to steal bank details before and of which an updated version has now been discovered with new features that promise to clean your mobile and your checking account.

This is the new version of BRATA, the most popular banking Trojan of recent times

As the guys from XDA-Developers tell us, a recent report by the computer security company Cleafy has revealed that the well-known BRATA banking Trojan has a new version that has been updated to try bypass antivirus scan, keylogger and factory reset of smartphone.

TeaBot: the Trojan that can empty your account and that is capable of bypassing Google Play controls

This new version of BRATA has different variants aimed at different types of users of Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, China and Latin America.

Thus, the guys at Cleafy have discovered, so far, three variants of the popular banking Trojan, BRATA.A, BRATA.B and BRATA.C.

The first of them, BRATA.A, has been the most used in recent months and has two new features: GPS tracking of the victim’s device and the ability to perform a factory reset of the infected terminal.

For its part, BRATA.B has practically the same characteristics as the first, to which it adds the partial obfuscation of the code and the use of overlapping pages that are used to steal victims banking app PIN.

Finally, BRATA.C uses a main application that can then download and install a secondary app with the malware to deploy it on the smartphones of its victims.

How an Android antivirus can prevent your checking account from being emptied

The best way to avoid being infected with this banking Trojan is review the accessibility permissions that we grant to the applications that we have installed on our mobilesince BRATA makes use of these permissions to see what is on your screen, including screenshots and user keystrokes.

