This is how beautiful Milan is today, the son of Shakira and Piqué

Colombian singer Shakira He surprised all his followers on social networks. He shared a video of his firstborn Milan, as a result of his relationship with Gerard Piqué, which in addition to being beautifulHe showed off his natural talent.

Shakira boasts the natural talent of her son Milo

Milan is he son older of the 2 who have Shakira Y Gerard Piqué. Apparently, the boy would have inherited the facility for music like his mother. Until a few years ago, the singer was very cautious with her private life. However, the children grew up and now she is proud of how they are doing and what they do.

