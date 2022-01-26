This is how beautiful Milan is today, the son of Shakira and Piqué

Colombian singer Shakira He surprised all his followers on social networks. He shared a video of his firstborn Milan, as a result of his relationship with Gerard Piqué, which in addition to being beautifulHe showed off his natural talent.

Shakira boasts the natural talent of her son Milo

Milan is he son older of the 2 who have Shakira Y Gerard Piqué. Apparently, the boy would have inherited the facility for music like his mother. Until a few years ago, the singer was very cautious with her private life. However, the children grew up and now she is proud of how they are doing and what they do.

In a video that the same Colombian singer posted a few days ago on her social networks, the boy could be seen playing the piano and, accompanied by a young man who plays the violin, showed that he has amazing natural talent.

The artist, on her Instagram account, in addition to sharing the video of that moment in Milan, described the situation very proudly:

“This virtual concert is a small tribute from Milan to our unforgettable Bela, who left us the best gift: respect and devotion to her own work. Teaching us how to make our children feel that what they do should be the most important thing for us!”

The post quickly went viral on social media. The singer achieved a viralization of more than 1 million reproductions with thousands of very affectionate comments towards her little one.

Shakira not only did he show off the pride he feels for his eldest son, but his own followers left thousands of congratulatory messages for the little talented pianist of only 8 years, who performed very popular Spanish songs.

Among several of the comments, some stood out such as: “There is a lot of talent there”; “that child excites me”; “how wonderful to see him so passionate about music”; “the most wonderful thing is the discipline that radiates” and “talented like his mother”, among many others.

Shakira: A career and a consolidated family

Shakira Y Pique They have always been very happy with the family they have formed. In fact, beyond the rumors of separation that at some point they knew how to avoid, they maintained calm and coherence to reorder their lives. Their 2 children are their priority and they have always made it known.

It should be remembered that the couple It’s been over 11 years with a beautiful love story and they have 2 young children, Milan and Sasha. With an artistic career spanning more than 30 years, the singer is already considered a world icon of Latin music.

Also, beyond the fact that his project was always love and family, according to Forbes magazine, Shakira is the Latin female artist who sold the most albums in history. In the same way, he has also won numerous awards and has even achieved a fortune close to 300 million dollars.

“She is ranked as the most streamed Latin artist on Spotify and became one of only three female artists to have two YouTube videos exceeding two billion views.”

Do you think your son Milan follow in his footsteps?