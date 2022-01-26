This is what Pablo Montero looks like as Vicente Fernández

In our 1301 edition and before anyone else, we gave you the news that Televisa is preparing a series on the life of Vicente Fernández, we even tell you, exclusively, that the in charge of giving life to the deceased charro will be nothing more and nothing less than Paul Montero.

Although so far no further details have been given about the recordings of said project, the first images of Montero already characterized as the interpreter of “This jealousy”.

was the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante who made these photographs known, through his youtube show; in which Pablo appears in a restaurant and surprised by their enormous resemblance with Don Vincent.

According to information from host of First Hand, The postcards were taken by a person who was in the same place as the singer and sent them to his cell phone: “On Friday or Saturday, Montero was having dinner at a restaurant in Polanco and someone paparazzi him, but now that I see him… it’s Vicente Fernández huh!”, He said.

What caught the attention is that Pablo was seen with the sideburns and mustache that characterized the Charro de Huentitán and look like two drops of water.

What is known so far is that the series will be based on the book “The Last King” by Olga Wornat and that it would be under the production of Juan Osorio.