this will be 2030 according to Vodafone

These devices could diagnose conditions thus detecting health problems while facilitating a model of preventive health care that could save the health sector 39,000 million euros a year. The report predicts that bathroom mirrors could be equipped with sensors that check our blood flow or abnormal color changes in our skin. It sounds amazing but smart speakers could also request a prescription by detecting sounds such as coughs or sneezes .

The 2020 global health crisis saw the disruption and collapse of essential health services in 90% of countries. According to Vodafone, in the next decade our homes will be equipped with devices that monitor our health.

Smart devices will be vital for the health sector when it comes to detecting, controlling and preventing diseases. It is also highlighted that wearables could receive orders through our thoughts or that immersive holograms and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be able to turn our future trips into a fully customizable experience. The truth is that today AI is capable of even generating false faces and allows us to automate processes that are commonly done manually. The study published by Vodafone in collaboration with The Future Laboratory predict how the future technology It will help improve our daily lives and meet the challenges of an entire generation.

Wearables controlled by your thoughts

With the number of connected devices forecast to reach 125 billion worldwide by 2030, smart solutions capable of integrating effortlessly into everyday life will be key in the next ten years.

This trend in Spain is becoming more palpable, since the percentage of digital adoption of the population has passed from 84% to 96% as a result of the health crisis experienced. By 2030, instead of responding to sound, wearables may be able to detect the signals that the brain automatically sends to the mouth when we “say” words in our head, that is, when we think. This opens a world to the possibility of a metaverse in which communication with devices occurs through neural networks.

connected nature

Connectivity is also going to be a key point in the global quest and attempts to restore and manage biodiversity, providing real-time information on the environment around us. By 2030 “connectivity is expected to be embedded in trees, grasslands and even the oceans, which will make it possible to monitor the impact of regeneration plans and assess possible threats. Vodafone has recently partnered with Defra and Forest Research to investigate how Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) technology can monitor tree growth and support research on the role of trees in combating climate change.”

The data collection will allow smart cities to identify and reuse excess energy, allowing unused energy and heat from buildings to be redistributed to surrounding homes or public spaces. The report reveals that more than 90% of consumers Spaniards are willing to change their habits to deal with climate change.

Holograms and AI in autonomous vehicles

By 2030, autonomous vehicles will be more ecological and silent. In addition, through immersive holograms “they will allow e-commerce brands to show their latest collections to passengers while they travel.” The conclusions of the report suggest that passengers will be able to be guided to the commercial destination to make the purchase of the displayed items. We will be able to control the trip through our personal devices through a series of settings that range from tourism to work to create a fully personalized travel experience.

Personal data as currency

“As awareness of the value of personal data increases, future consumers will demand hyper-personalized services and experiences in exchange for it.” Personal data could be a currency that brands might have to pay or offer an elevated experience in return.

Finally, the CC2030 report also explores human behaviors, including the concern for physical and mental well-being. Lutfu Kitapci, CEO of Vodafone Smart Tech, said: “Over the last two years, connectivity has become part of the fabric of our daily lives, helping people stay close to the people and things that matter most to them. solve daily challenges. The findings of ‘The Connected Consumer 2030’ report highlight how the pace of transformation is growing and how we will be at the center of it with our connectivity solutions to help governments, businesses and consumers deal with main challenges of society.