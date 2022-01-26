This will win Felipe Caicedo as a new Inter player

The Ecuadorian striker will make the leap to the European giant.

It started as a rumor weeks ago and finally only the signature is missing, the Ecuadorian striker Felipe Caicedo is a new Inter Milan player. By the end of this week the ‘tricolor’ will be presented to the Italian champion team.

The first obstacle was Genoa’s intention to get rid of the striker definitively and not lend him, finally there was an agreement and Caicedo will be loaned for the next six months. The other obstacle was the salary of 2.5 million euros that the Ecuadorian receives.

Finally, the ‘tricolor’ agreed to lower his salary and will receive 1 million euros for the six months he will play at the San Siro. Caicedo will be the replacement for Joaquín Correa after his injury, then he will return to his club to fulfill the signed 3-year contract.

Much had to do with the arrival of Simone Inzaghi as DT for the signing of former Manchester City, RCD Espanyol among others, when both were pillars in the SS Lazio champion project.