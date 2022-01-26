This would be the eleven of ‘La Tri’ to face Brazil

The Ecuadorian National Team trained with the full group and the starting team is already being outlined to face Brazil.

There are only a few hours left before the start of the crucial meeting between the Ecuadorian National Team and Brazil, so both national teams are defining who will take the field of play as starters. ‘La Tri’ was able to count on all those summoned for the first time, and Gustavo Alfaro has already begun to outline the eleven to try to beat ‘Canrinha’.

Everything indicates that Ángel Mena will not be able to be in the game, so Byron Castillo and Jeremy Sarmiento would be added as Ecuador’s casualties. The DT of ‘La Tri’ has already started working with those who would be the starters, and there would be four changes compared to the game against Chile that ended with a 2-0 tricolor victory.

The journalist Gabriela Alcívar informed in El Canal del Fútbol that the starting team of Ecuador would be: Alexander Domínguez; Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Piero Hincapié, Pervis Estupiñán; Carlos Gruezo, Moises Caicedo; Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Ayrton Preciado; Enner Valencia.

Alfaro knows the danger of Brazil’s left wing, so Franco’s presence will give ‘La Tri’ more control on that side and Gonzalo Plata will be the freest player in the attack. The Argentine coach did not rule out that Franco and Plata play together, so it is a very serious option so as not to suffer the attacks of the ‘Canarinha’ on the right wing.