This would be the inheritance of Indira Cato, secret daughter of Gabriel García Márquez

In ‘Living to tell it’, the Nobel Prize for Literature details a clandestine (and fleeting) relationship he had with Martina Fonseca, who at the time was married to the operator of one of the many ships that crossed the Magdalena River, when this was the main tourist driver for those who had to travel to the interior of the country.

That biographical text published in 2002 narrates in a very crumbly way the passionate encounters that couple had when the engineer set sail; those who were suspended when they saw that the young Gabo did not go to school for prioritizing his affair, which is why his lover imposed the condition that he go and improve his grades, otherwise he would not set foot in his house. The intellectual lover complied and more than that, since he was the best of his promotion.

Any reader of García Márquez knowing these lines could deduce that apart from Doña Mercedes, the other woman in his life was Fonseca; However, that mold was broken when the journalist Gustavo Tatis Guerra revealed that the man born in Aracataca had a hidden daughter for more than 30 years, the same age as Indira Cato.

His mother? Neither Mrs. Mercedes nor Martina Fonseca: she was Susana Cato, Gabo’s artistic partner and, also, sentimental. Both she and the writer’s friends kept the secret during all this time, more out of respect for his wife than anything else. When he died, his two families were ‘joined’ on account of his will, and according to the Pandora Papers, this document was managed in a tax haven: the British Virgin Islands.

According to Tatis Guerra himself, Gabo maintained in his will that Indira Cato “a house in a very nice area of ​​Mexico City and a car”, words that were also quoted by the newspaper El Universal de Cartagena. And it is that despite the fact that García Márquez never saw her daughter again, he always kept her in mind and this was demonstrated in her final statement.

For her part, Indira’s mother told her that there was no possibility of seeing her biological father, reason why he did not inherit the surnames García Márquez; however, he carried in his veins the artistic blood of the Colombian and although he did not dedicate himself to letters, he insisted on being a seventh art figure to the point of being recognized today as one of the most important filmmakers in his homeland.

In fact, her work is led by the documentary ‘Take my loves away’, directed by her and which portrays the solidarity of a group of women who stand right next to the rail where the train known as ‘The Beast’ passes. Despite their shortcomings, they decide to share a part of what little they have with migrants who cross the border into the United States through, precisely, this means of transport that is as popular as it is fearful, since not all those who get on it survive. and its route that ends on the American side.

Her filmography is enough to know her; In fact, it is the only information available apart from the investigation carried out by the journalist and writer Gustavo Tatis, since Indira decided to close her Instagram and Twitter accounts after the world learned that she is “Gabo’s secret daughter.”

