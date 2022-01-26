Tragedy in African Cup of Nations: Several dead after stampede

At least “half a dozen dead and dozens wounded” left a human avalanche in front of a stadium in Yaoundé on Monday, before a match for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) soccer between Cameroon and Comorosstate television reported.

“An avalanche at the entrance to the Olembé stadium”, in Yaoundé, left “half a dozen dead and dozens injured”, according to the Cameroonian state network CRTV.

The channel specified that the authorities and the African Football Confederation (CAF) “are monitoring the situation of the injured in the city’s hospitals.”

The CAF, which organizes the continental tournament, sent its general secretary “to accompany the victims admitted to Yaoundé hospitals.”

“CAF is currently investigating the situation to obtain more details of the incidents,” the confederation added.

Minutes after the final whistle of the game, in which Cameroon beat Comoros 2-1, There were no remains of the tragedy outside the stadium, an AFP journalist confirmed.

The Olembé stadium, with a capacity for 60,000 people, was built especially for the CAN.

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, a cap of 60% of its capacity was established during matches, increasing to 80% when the “indomitable lions” of Cameroon played.

Between the night of Saturday and Sunday, a fire caused by fireworks left at least 16 dead in a nightclub in an exclusive neighborhood of Yaoundé.