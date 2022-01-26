Turn caused accident in which three American tourists died, says OIJ

Three tourists of US nationality are the victims of the fatal traffic accident recorded in Hatillo de Savegre de Quepos, Puntarenas. The mishap was recorded on Monday afternoon; However, it was not until this Tuesday that the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) provided details about what happened, which it attributes to a turnaround.

The victims were identified as Roland Terrell Lau, 58; Terri Bullock Terrell, 56, and Rachel Abadie Manuel, 50. They were on vacation in Costa Rica, according to data collected by judicial agents on the site. Two other people were also injured in the mishap, who were traveling in the same vehicle as the victims and are also from the United States. One of them is the driver of the car.

Roland and Terri were married with two children, lived in Lake Charles, a city in the state of Louisiana, and owned a business called Terrell and Associates, LLC. No data was obtained from Rachel Abadie.

“The now deceased were traveling as companions in a vehicle in the Quepos-Dominical direction and, for reasons that are being investigated, it seems that the driver would have made a turn and at that moment they were collided by another car (a pick up DodgeRam). Both the female and the male died at the site and the bodies were transferred to the Judicial Morgue for the respective autopsy to be performed. Two other people who were traveling in the vehicle were taken to the local medical center,” explained the Judicial Police through its press office.

The passengers of the other vehicle involved in the mishap were not injured. At the moment, the investigations of the case continue to clarify what happened.

Witness narrates what happened

Adriano Castro Alvarado, who was on his way from Pérez Zeledón to Quepos with his family when the accident occurred, told The nation that the car in which the victims were traveling made a U-turn and at that moment was hit by the pick-up. “The vehicle was pushed several meters and was on the other side of the street, overturned, several bodies could be seen partially coming out of the car,” he said.

Castro explained that he did not stop at the place since when traveling with his relatives he preferred to follow the road, but he believes that the lack of knowledge that foreigners have of the Costa Rican streets could have influenced the tragedy.

However, data supplied to the newspaper the tile by the Immigration and Immigration Directorate indicate that foreigners, who registered their entry to Costa Rica last Wednesday, January 19, accumulated more visits to national territory. In addition to his current income, Roland and Terri were in the country in February 2013 and then he traveled alone in April 2019. Rachel, for her part, registers visits in March 2014, April and November 2018 and January 2022 .

key recording

The camera of one of the cars involved in the collision captured the dynamics of the events. In the recording it is observed as a pick up 4×4, black, goes down the road and very close to a bus stop runs into another gray car, which crosses his lane and then overturns. The victims traveled in the latter.

After the crash, one of the people traveling in the black vehicle exchanges words with his companions, who say they have chest pain.

This accident occurs 17 days after two American tourists and a Swiss, as well as a Costa Rican, died in a collision in Miramar de Montes de Oro, Puntarenas. They were traveling in a minibus that collided with a trailer, went off the road and, later, the heavy truck (which was carrying sacks of sugar) fell on the bus. A fifth passenger, of American origin, survived.

