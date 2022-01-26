UANL will host the New York Met

Monterey.– The historic opera concert, the New York Met, will host the cycle for the first time at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León.

As part of the first special program of 2022, “Live from the New York Met”, the university will have eight programs broadcast from the University Theater.

The transmissions of the 2021-2022 season will begin on January 29 at 12:00 p.m.; while, an hour before, there will be introductory talks to the works organized by the Metropolitan Opera.

The public will be able to enjoy the eight programs between January and June, they will appreciate operas such as Rigoletto, with which the season begins on January 29; followed by Ariadne on Naxos, Don Carlos, Turandot, Lucia Di Lammermoor, The Magic Flute and, to close the season, one of the most famous dramatic works: Hamlet.

“In the framework of collaboration that we have with the National Auditorium is that this opportunity is given, to present in Monterrey, through the University, this opera cycle ‘Live from the Met in New York,'” explained Celso José Garza Acuña , Secretary of Extension and Culture of the UANL.

The Metropolitan Opera broadcasts live via satellite, with HD technology and simultaneously, to more than 2,200 theaters and cultural spaces in 70 countries.

“We are very enthusiastic about being able to carry out this emblematic, important opera cycle, and being part of the world of opera because this season is taking place in more than 70 countries, and the same thing that is being seen in New York, or the people at the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, will be seen in Monterrey at the Teatro Universitario, with all the appropriate conditions for this,” Garza Acuña said.

The capacity of capacity will be respected according to the indications by the Ministry of Health of Nuevo León, and the use of face masks will be requested at all times.

Through the Ministry of Extension and Culture, it was possible for the emblematic season to be organized at the UANL for the first time; in addition to having the support of the Dr. Idelfonso Vázquez Santos Foundation, Marcatel and Afirme.

To attend, you can register from the Culture website www.cultura.uanl.mx and the cooperation of tickets for the general public will be 200 pesos. For those who are interested in the subscription for all functions, it will cost 1,500 pesos.

Students, teachers and administrative staff of the UANL will be able to attend the University Theater for free.