United States-El Salvador: Selection trains behind closed doors in Columbus with time against

Under a temperature of -4 and a wind chill of -9, the national team worked their penultimate session in Ohio with time against them and absences on their squad. Under the command of Hugo Pérez, the blue and white trained the tactical part behind closed doors for Thursday’s duel against the United States.

Columbus, Ohio experiences the harshest part of winter although locals acknowledge that “the weather is nice right now“. It is expected that for the day of the meeting the temperature will drop even more in a city that is completely covered in snow after last Monday’s snowfall.

The coaching staff only allowed the first 15 minutes for the press and fans to then return to the secrecy that is customary at this stage of the tie to work under a magnifying glass on the last details for the commitment that in a certain way defines the chances of the selection in the final phase of the tie.

The selection closed an atypical week. At night, “Clavito” Portillo will join, instead of Cristian Martínez after testing positive for Covid-19 again.

