University vs. Inter Miami: cream club ruled on the broadcast of the meeting | University Play | NCZD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

Universitario will face this Wednesday at 7:30 pm (Peruvian time) a very important test with a view to the start of the new season of League 1 and the previous stage of the Copa Libertadores. The ‘U’ will face Inter Miami in the United States.

Meringue fans wonder why this match will be broadcast. In that sense, the marketing manager of the cream club, Daniel Amador, was in charge of confirming some negotiations that are being coordinated so that the commitment can be seen in national territory.

“Our priority is that the fans can watch the game. For this reason, we have managed -with Inter Miami- to see the best way to bring the event to all of Peru. They are going to broadcast a stage of the match and we could take that signal to do it via Universitario Play”, he maintained in dialogue with Depor.

Although it is true that the option is highly probable, Daniel Amador indicated that this cannot be confirmed by University until having all the corresponding permits, having made great progress in some, but still having a small point to resolve.

“That’s what we’ve seen technically. At this time, we already have the approval of Inter Miami, so it would only be necessary to have the permissions of the Consortium, which is the channel that owns the rights to the ‘U’ matches, in order to have the permission. Technically, it’s feasible.”, he added.

The “Creams” traveled to the United States without Gregorio Pérez, who stopped being a coach for health reasons. So, for this clash, the first team will be directed by Edgardo Adinolfi, initially assistant to ‘Goyo’.

The presence of experienced players such as Federico Alonso and Luis Urruti as main cards is also expected. The ‘U’ will not have José Carvallo, Aldo Corzo and Alex Valera, who are with the Peruvian team and Alberto Quintero with Panama.

On his side, Inter Miami announced that he will play his first international match and will present himself with an important letter: Gonzalo Higuaín. The World Cup striker with Argentina and with a past at Real Madrid or Juventus is the main face of the team led by Englishman Phil Neville.