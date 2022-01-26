Unstoppable! Kanye West reveals that there is another intimate video of Kim Kardashian and she responds

United States.- Kanye West He has been in the midst of controversy in recent weeks due to tremendous revelations, in addition to making his love life public, he has a new partner, Julie Fox.

The media have branded Kanye as vindictive, indicating that he only wants to attract attention, after he learned that his ex kim kardashian has a courtship with Peter Davidson.

For some time now, the rapper has been offering interviews left and right, where he is not afraid to expose his private life with Kim. In one of those he said that Kardashian wanted to make him look bad in his monologue to Saturday night Live.

On the other hand, Kim has been more cautious with what he says to the press, what he does say is that he has stressed that he will not return with Kanye.

Now, during an interview for Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper claimed that there is a second part of Kim Kardashian’s terrible intimate video with the rapper Ray J., even said that he was the one who recovered a laptop that had that material.

Kim cried when she saw it because she felt like she was being used as a commodity and realized how many people didn’t love her.”

About Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson, he indicated that it was false. Due to the statement about the second intimate video, the businesswoman’s representative agency indicated, through a statement, that there is no other video, and that all that was on the laptop that West obtained were clips from a trip to Mexico that Kim did with Ray J.