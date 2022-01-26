Wall Street is trading higher ahead of the Fed’s key decision on measures to curb inflation

File photo of workers at the New York Stock Exchange (USA). EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE



The New York Stock Exchange rallied strongly this Wednesday as investors await a key decision from the Federal Reserve and monitor tensions between the United States and Russia over Ukraine.

About half an hour after opening, the industry average dow jones rose 0.5 percent, the S&P 500 broad-based gained 1 percent, while the composite index nasdaq tech-rich jumped 1.7 percent.

In the rest of the world, most markets also rose on Wednesday to give a respite from strong selling at the start of the week.

After weeks of uncertainty, the US central bank will finally give its opinion on the state of the world’s leading economy and how officials plan to address the inflation, which is now at a four-decade high, without deflecting its recovery.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) led by the Fed Chairman, is expected to Jerome Powell, further outline how you will act to quell the wave of price increases hitting families and businesses across the country when your two-day meeting concludes at 19:00 GMT.

FED Chairman Jerome Powell. (Brendan Smialowski/ REUTERS/File)

The minutes of their December meeting pointed to more aggressive measures, with plans to accelerate the phasing out of its vast bond-buying program, the sale of the assets it already has, and three or four rate hikes before the end of the year.

Yes OK Powell promised that any adjustments would be carefully calibrated, the prospect of higher borrowing costs has rattled markets around the world with most key indices in the red since the start of the year, with Wall Street particularly hard hit.

Their comments after the meeting will be scrutinized for signs of the Fed’s plans, which most commentators believe includes a first rate hike in March.

Analyst Optimism

Analysts were leaning positively ahead of the meeting.

Frances Stacy of Optimal Capitalhe told Bloomberg Television that Powell would try to adopt a less aggressive tone and said policy would be data driven as supply chains improved and inflation showed signs of peaking.

“I think what that is going to do is potentially reassure markets that the Fed is ready, willing and able.”, he said, referring to the bank’s past in supporting the markets. “That could cause a lot of excitement and a little squeeze.”

The Federal Reserve building. The US central bank will finally give its opinion on the state of the world’s leading economy and how officials plan to tackle inflation (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Michael Hewson of CMC Markets added: “While no policy changes are expected markets will look for clues as to how worried Fed officials are about headlines (consumer inflation) and whether they could lean towards a possible 50 basis point hike” in March, instead of the 25 currently priced.

“Given this week’s volatility, any kind of hint that Fed officials are leaning in this direction would be risky. However, it would not be beyond the possibilities for them to put forward the idea.”

Meanwhile, market strategist Louis Navellier saw three rate hikes this year and that, following the recent sell-off in markets, buying opportunities were emerging.

“I feel very comfortable that we are going to bottom out here soon. Remember, the market is a crazy crowd.”he said in a note.

The rest of the world

After a second day of high volatility in New York, Asia enjoyed a bit more stability.

Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Wellington, Jakarta and Bangkok rose, while Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei and Manila fell. Sydney and Mumbai were closed for holidays.

In Europe, London, Paris Y Frankfurt they also posted profits.

The chart of the German DAX stock index at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Germany, January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Staff

While some optimism persists among analysts about the outlook, The International Monetary Fund lowered its growth outlook for the global economy on Tuesday. and said he started the year “in a weaker position than expected”.

He said that the variant Omicron of coronavirus threatened to delay recovery as countries impose containment measures, while other problems persist, such as inflation and geopolitical tensions.

Included in these tensions is the confrontation on the border between Ukraine Y Russia, with Moscow increasing the number of troops and the US-led West warning that the risk of an invasion “remains imminent”.

US President Joe Biden said such a move would cause “enormous consequences” and even “change the world,” adding that he would consider imposing direct sanctions on his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in addition to a series of measures being crafting.

