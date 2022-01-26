Wall Street lost the gains with which it had started the day after the Fed’s announcement

A Wall Street street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange (Reuters)

The actions they fellgiving up its gains from an early rally, and Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, as investors weighed the Federal Reserve’s decision to leave its key interest rate unchangedwhile noting that he plans to start raising interest rates “soon” as the central bank moves to fight the inflation.

The Industry Average dow jones it fell 0.4% to 34,168.09. The index S&P 500 fell 0.2% to 4,349.93 points, while the index nasdaq CompositeTech-rich rose less than 0.1% to 13,542.12 points.

In a statement issued after its last monetary policy meeting, the Fed said that “hope it will be appropriate soon” raise rates. Although the statement does not specifically mention the month of March, half of the Fed’s policy makers have expressed their willingness to raise rates by thenincluding some members who have long favored low rates to support hiring.

The Federal Reserve also said that in March it would gradually withdraw its monthly bond purchases, the aim of which has been to lower long-term rates.

Stock indices rose initially, then eased to just below where they were before the Fed statement was released, and then turned red as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell responded to repeated questions about how and when the central bank will start letting its balance sheet shrink after buying trillions of dollars of bonds through the pandemic.

Powell has said multiple times that policymakers have not set a timetable for when he will begin to shrink his balance sheet and that the Fed sees short-term rates as the main lever it will use to adjust monetary policy. But he also acknowledged that the balance sheet is substantially larger than it needs to be and that the economy no longer needs to have such a large supporting action.

The market had risen solidly before the publication of the Fed statement, a turnaround after several days of volatile swings as investors try to gauge whether the Fed will succeed in its new effort to fight inflation. The central bank was expected to continue to withdraw its stimulus measures before raising interest rates in the coming months.

Bond yields rose after Fed statement. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.84% from 1.78% on Tuesday.

The pressure of inflation on businesses and consumers is what is driving the Fed to raise interest rates this year. There was some concern on Wall Street that Powell might suggest the central bank raise interest rates this year by more than the four times most economists currently expect.

For almost two years, Investors had poured money into stocks, trusting the Federal Reserve to help keep stock prices up. With that support gone, markets have been hit by a bout of volatility. The S&P 500 has lost 9.5% so far this year.

Markets rallied after the Fed’s last monetary policy meeting in mid-December. It wasn’t until three weeks later, in early January, that stocks turned jittery.. That’s when the minutes of that meeting suggested that policymakers might be more zealous than many expected in fighting inflation through higher interest rates.

Investors knew a rate hike was on the way, but minutes showed the Fed would likely raise rates faster than in previous efforts to get back to normal. Perhaps more shocking, the Fed also said it was likely to be quicker than in the past to reduce its huge holdings of bonds it had bought through the pandemic to keep long-term interest rates low. This would have a similar effect to additional rate hikes.

Investors are also gauging the threat of COVID-19 and the impact of the omicron wave on economic growth.. The International Monetary Fund cited the omicron variant as the reason it lowered its global economic growth forecast for this year.

Wall Street is also closely watching the possible conflict between Russia and Ukraine.which could drive up energy prices and force countries to focus on war just as they are trying to focus on keeping the virus pandemic at bay, along with economic growth.

(With information from AP)

