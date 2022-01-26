Walmart seeks to get out of some Central American countries

Walmart de México y Centroamérica, through its Board of Directors, announced that it is considering “strategic alternatives” regarding its operations in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, focusing efforts and capital on its main businesses and geographies.

These alternatives, they explained, could include, among others, possible joint ventures, partnerships or strategic alliances, a sale or other transactions.

“All of our operations in Central America are solid businesses with a differentiated value proposition for the customer, investment in world-class infrastructure, and a platform for significant and well-founded growth,” said Guilherme Loureiro, CEO and CEO of Walmart de México y Central America.

“As we seek to prioritize our resources and accelerate our ecosystem in Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico, we believe there may be attractive opportunities for further growth in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua, which could be better captured under a different structure,” Loureiro added in a statement. release.

All the operations of Walmart de México y Centroamérica “will continue with total normality through this process.”

The company added that it will continue to comply with all its obligations to its customers, associates, suppliers and all its stakeholders.

In addition, it added that it does not guarantee that the process will result in a transaction and will inform its shareholders and the investing public in general as provided by applicable laws and regulations.

In Central America, the chain operates 812 stores (among Walmart, Paiz, Maxi Despensa and Despensa Familiar) and generates close to 38,000 direct jobs.