Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, January 26

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Downplay what others may think about what you are doing now. Your future depends on the effort you put into what you like to do the most, even if others don’t like it. Join those people who do know how to appreciate or value your work. Lucky numbers: 27, 10, 36.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

You will not lack problems, challenges or disappointments, but you will have the power to overcome everything. Give infinite affection to everyone who shares your roof or your friendship. Program yourself to be an angel of light and love for your whole family since you will have to sweetly win a war with someone older. Lucky numbers: 19, 37, 3.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Analyze and deepen your goals and objectives. Continue to cleanse your life of the negative. You will win over those who want to harm you. The law of Karma is fulfilled and you know well who is going to be the most affected. Learn to say no to what is not convenient for you and yes to what is good for you. Lucky numbers: 9, 18, 3.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Pamper yourself, please your tastes and not those of others. Lead your own lifestyle. Keep in mind that you make fashion by wearing and inventing what makes you feel good. Avoid friendships that are not frank and show you envy with their actions, words and gestures. Lucky numbers: 10, 31, 18.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

A short trip or a change comes unexpectedly to unite family ties. It is a good time to launch yourself to try your luck. You receive help now from people who care about your financial well-being. Your interest in learning is awakened, in searching in the beyond, in the unknown. Lucky numbers: 6, 13, 20.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

With the wisdom acquired in recent years you will become the teacher or guide of other people. Continue to be that honest, trustworthy and sincere person that you have been until now and you will earn everyone’s respect. You will complete projects and follow the advice of those you admire so much. Lucky numbers: 46, 37, 42.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

It is imposed that you control your expenses and manage your money effectively. Every business that they present to you, analyze it carefully. Defend until the last penny if you want to get ahead. Walk away from someone who seeks to pressure you or subtly force you to close deals you don’t understand. Lucky numbers: 50, 3, 25.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You will now see the love reflected in each person, in each living being. You will feel identified with nature, with God. Although right now you think that the most important thing is money or your economic security, what you really need is to work on your spiritual part. Lucky numbers: 44, 11, 16.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

You will be able to intelligently combine productivity, creativity and pleasure. Your time for regeneration has come, Sagittarius. Something that will surprise you will be the development of your extrasensory or psychic faculties. You will feel by your side the protection of Angels and beings of light. Lucky numbers: 21, 8, 5.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Take things easy since you have been from one place to another lately without taking any breaks. You will make better use of your time if you organize yourself early and stick to your plans. A money matter is resolved in your favor and in love there will be someone who causes you headaches. Lucky numbers: 44, 39, 5.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

You will now venture into the untested by you, the unknown, the new. Every challenge will attract you like never before. The money will come to you through debts that are paid to you, gifts, lottery, the truth is that it will flow more now than before, but be careful not to commit madness by spending it uncontrollably. Lucky numbers: 20, 8, 15.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Calm down, Pisces. Rest assured that everyone who approaches you now will be to contribute something positive. Everything that means union, society, stabilizes, both in your work and in your personal life. You can count on cooperative and responsible people who will help you succeed. Lucky numbers: 12, 37, 10.