We already know when the biggest rival of the iPhone 13 will be presented

On February 9, Samsung will present its new smartphones that will compete directly with the iPhone 13.

We already have an official date for the launch of the biggest rival of the iPhone 13: The Samsung Galaxy S22 will be presented on February 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The official Galaxy Unpacked 2022 poster has been leaked showing the date and the slogans “Epic Standard” and “Galaxy Unpacked”, and later Samsung has confirmed it on its official accounts.

The presentation event of the new Galaxy S22 generation will take place on February 9 at 3:00 p.m., although we do not know exactly what time zone it corresponds to. In it we will know all the details of the new Galaxy S22 family, which will be made up of three models: the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Join us as we break the rules to set the epic standard at #SamsungUnpacked, February 9, 2022. Register at https://t.co/DIakqCsiiZ pic.twitter.com/EBALmwQv0b —Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) January 25, 2022

How will be the biggest rivals of the iPhone 13

Samsung will present again 3 new devices that will once again be one of the references in android, and the biggest rivals to Apple’s iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Galaxy S22 . The natural competitor to the iPhone 13, an input device with a 6.2-inch content-sized screen.

. The natural competitor to the iPhone 13, an input device with a 6.2-inch content-sized screen. Samsung Galaxy S22+ . An identical model to the previous one but with a larger screen size, 6.7 inches, similar to what Apple wants to do with the iPhone 14 range.

. An identical model to the previous one but with a larger screen size, 6.7 inches, similar to what Apple wants to do with the iPhone 14 range. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It is the most powerful of the range, not only will it have the best cameras and the best screen, it will also include an S-Pen this year, so it will be the replacement for the Note range with a size of 6.8 inches.

After criticizing Apple… Samsung is going to put a notch on a tablet

we will remain pay attention to everything that Samsung presents and we will compare them with the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro to see which ones are the best. They will be the references of the year, until Apple launches new devices at the end of the year.

Related topics: Technology

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!